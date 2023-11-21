‘All that matters!’: DeVonta Smith’s explosive play sets up the Eagles’ comeback victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Eagles locker room was jubilant. A handful of offensive players huddled in the corner near DeVonta Smith’s stall as the group collectively shouted its praises toward the third-year wide receiver.

“You a baaaad man!” quarterback Jalen Hurts yelled.

“That’s our MVP!” fellow receiver A.J. Brown belted.

On Monday evening, the NFL’s most efficient offense looked lifeless at Arrowhead Stadium. For a majority of the Super Bowl rematch between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, the visitors were unable to string together much momentum. But the defense played well enough to keep reigning NFL MVP and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in check and the game within reach. Despite trailing for three-plus quarters, Smith maintained enough composure to deliver when Hurts dialed his number.

With less than seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the Eagles trailing by three, Hurts made a game-changing check at the line of scrimmage. He noticed the Chiefs were deployed in single high coverage — with safety Mike Edwards creeping down toward the box, where Smith lined up from the slot. Hurts’ instinct to audible to Smith paid off as the wide receiver burst past Edwards.

Hurts then lofted a prayer down the right sideline and Smith created enough separation to haul in the 41-yard reception, which set up the go-ahead score — a Hurts QB sneak from the 1-yard line — on the following play.

Smith’s highlight grab marked the much-needed explosive play the Eagles were searching for all night.

“We seen it the whole game and we felt like it was time to attack that matchup,” Smith said. “It was just perfect timing for it.

“The fight this team has, no matter what the situation is, everyone is going to be ready for it.”

The Eagles claimed their only lead of the night as they jumped ahead, 21-17, thanks to Hurts’ second rushing touchdown. The defense held its own for the rest of the contest, shutting out the Chiefs in the second half, and the Eagles improved their NFL-best record to 9-1.

It was described by many inside the locker room as an “ugly” victory. However, longtime captain and center Jason Kelce is hopeful at some point over the final two months of the regular season, the Eagles can put together a complete effort. Through it all, Kelce believes there has been one constant.

“It was a huge play in the moment and we ended up getting the victory because of [Smith],” Kelce said. “We played really good at the end of the game, even though the season has been up and down. There’s been games where the offense has been there, but the defense hasn’t. There’s been games where the defense has been there and the offense hasn’t. I think we really play smart football at the end of games, and that’s when we play our best. That’s the reason why we’ve closed out a lot of close games.

“I’d love to figure out how to stop making these so close, but we’re a team that’s been through a lot. The offense has been through a lot of things. We know that most of the time when things aren’t going our way, it’s self-inflicted. If we just keep clicking and pushing, offensively we’ll start making plays happen.”

» READ MORE: Eagles grades: The Birds defense gets high marks for limiting Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense

The Eagles mustered just 238 total net yards and 16 first downs. They finished 3-for-11 (27%) on third down, well short of their league-leading 50% mark, and they punted a season-high seven times. Dealing with wet and windy conditions, Hurts threw for a season-low 150 passing yards with a 64.6 quarterback rating. He also was sacked five times in the first half.

Despite all the offensive inefficiencies, Smith proved his ability to boom in a big moment, especially on a night that saw leading receiver Brown finish with just one reception for 8 yards. The offense also was without tight end Dallas Goedert, who missed his first game with a fractured forearm. Smith, who turned 25 last week, paced the Eagles with his game-high 99 yards across six receptions on eight targets.

“I told him he’s the MVP,” Brown said. “He got us down there. He made a great catch. He played a really big game, he was big for us.”

Between all the postgame hoopla and celebration, Smith was reminded that he finished only one yard short of 100 receiving yards. It was the second time this season he has recorded 99 yards. He momentarily was upset at himself as his teammates clowned him with Brown saying Smith “should’ve gotten in the end zone.”

“It can’t keep happening,” Smith said in a slightly comedic tone. “I’d rather finish with 98 than 99. It’s tough out here.”

But just a few feet away, it was the manufacturer of Smith’s big play who reminded him what mattered most in the middle of another historic season for the Eagles.

“Aye man, we got the dub!” Hurts said. “That’s all that matters!”

Smith quickly flashed a wide smile and he replied in agreement: “A win is a win. Got to be thankful for them all.”