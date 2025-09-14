Eagles face the Chiefs today on Fox, with an old foe back in the booth

The Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch Sunday, but they’ll also be joined by an old foe in the booth.

Tom Brady is back in his second season with Fox after many predicted he’d be one and done following the Super Bowl. Brady garnered mixed reviews during his first season in the booth, though by all accounts the seven-time Super Bowl champ (and Super Bowl LII loser) got better as the season went on.

Still, he mixed up the Eagles and Phillies during a playoff game and briefly forgot David Akers, who retired in 2013, was no longer on the team. He also had a forgettable Super Bowl, though he wasn’t helped by the Eagles’ lopsided victory over the Chiefs.

So what should Eagles fans expect Sunday from Brady?

He sounded comfortable during his season debut last week, where he called the Washington Commanders’ win against the New York Giants alongside play-by-play announcer (and childhood Eagles fan) Kevin Burkhardt.

The game didn’t give him much to work with, but Brady actually showed some personality, sounding more like the guest who shows up on Colin Cowherd’s The Herd than the walking encyclopedia that called games last season. That included opening up a bit after mispronouncing Noah Igbinoghene’s name (“I always struggle with those five-syllable names … I’d come up with nicknames for guys whose names I couldn’t pronounce”) and cracking a joke referencing the Jalen Carter spitting incident.

“I think he’s gotten more comfortable with the mechanics,” director Rich Russo said of Brady on a recent episode of Sports Media with Richard Deitsch. “Even from last year, as the year went on, I think he’s definitely gotten more comfortable with the TV part of it.”

Deitsch, who reviewed Brady’s full Week 1 broadcast, credited his knowledge of the game (which was never in question) but highlighted his continued hesitancy to criticize coaches or the officials.

“If you want me to offer a grade for Sunday, it was a B,” Deitsch wrote. “If you want a QB comparison, he’s in the Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray tier right now.”

Brady should also benefit this season after the NFL removed some of its restrictions on him stemming from his dual role as a broadcaster and minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, Brady was able to attend production meetings this week with the Eagles and Chiefs he was banned from last season.

“The ability to join and be able to talk to a coach, coordinators or players and help him prepare for his job was one that felt like a natural step forward,” Hans Schroeder, the NFL’s executive vice president of media distribution, told The Associated Press.

Brady still isn’t permitted to watch teams practice, and there’s a reason for that. The Eagles will face the Raiders (and former Birds coach Chip Kelly) on Dec. 14, and between now and then Brady will call at least two Birds games. Full access would offer him unique insight that, in theory, could give the Raiders an advantage.

How to watch Eagles-Chiefs Sunday

When: Sunday Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri Start time: 4:25 p.m. Philly time TV: Fox (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi) Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Devan Kaney) Spanish TV: Fox Deportes (Adrian Garcia-Marquez, Jessi Losada, Jaime Motta, Rodolfo Landeros) Spanish Radio: La Mega 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, Bill Kulik)

Where can I stream Eagles-Chiefs?

The game will stream on Fox One, Fox’s new subscription streaming service, which runs $19.99 a month (and also includes Fox News).

It will also stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

Fans can also stream the game on NFL+, the league streaming service. It’ll set you back $6.99 a month, though there is a free seven-day trial.

If you’re looking to watch the game for free and live in or around Philadelphia, your best option is using a digital antenna, since the game will air on broadcast television.

Fox’s full pregame crew are traveling to Kansas City

Terry Bradshaw and crew are on the move.

Fox NFL Sunday, the network’s long-running pregame show, will broadcast live from Arrowhead Stadium. The special two-hour program will feature the full crew, including Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski, and Jay Glazer.

Locally, Fox 29 Game Day Live will air at 10 a.m.

With the Phillies in action Sunday on NBC Sports Philadelphia (and former World Series MVP Cole Hamels calling his final game of the season), Eagles Pregame Live will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ at 3 p.m., featuring Michael Barkann, Barrett Brooks, Ruben Frank, and former Birds quarterback Ron Jaworski. Eagles Postgame Live will air following the game.

