Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert hauled in a 3-yard touchdown catch to give the Eagles a 10-7 lead over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter Sunday.

The play capped off a drive in which Jalen Hurts completed 8 of 9 passes.

The Eagles got the play off quickly before the Chiefs were able to possibly review a 15-yard catch from Kenneth Gainwell. Gainwell appeared to fumble the ball with Kansas City recovering, but referees ruled that the running back was down before the ball came loose.