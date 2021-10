Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) warms up before the Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Read more

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert hauled in a 3-yard touchdown catch to give the Eagles a 10-7 lead over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter Sunday.

The play capped off a drive in which Jalen Hurts completed 8 of 9 passes.

The Eagles got the play off quickly before the Chiefs were able to possibly review a 15-yard catch from Kenneth Gainwell. Gainwell appeared to fumble the ball with Kansas City recovering, but referees ruled that the running back was down before the ball came loose.