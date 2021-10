Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) goes up the middle for 7 yards to score during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Read more

The Eagles are hanging around in this game, cutting the Chiefs lead to 28-23 in the fourth quarter on Kenneth Gainwell’s 7-yard touchdown run.

The drive was extended after Jalen Hurts was hit late out of bounds on an incomplete pass to give the Eagles the ball on the Chiefs’ 23-yard line.

The Eagles have struggled mightily in the red zone in this game, but on second-and-goal, a pass to Gainwell went for 9 yards, and he got into the end zone on third down.