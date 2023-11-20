Link copied to clipboard
Jalen Hurts rushes for a second TD to give the Eagles their first lead vs. Chiefs
The Eagles lead the Chiefs 21-17 in the fourth quarter after a "tush push" touchdown.
With less than seven minutes remaining, the Eagles took a 21-17 lead, their first of the night, with a Jalen Hurts quarterback sneak. The Eagles offense struggled all night but has now scored touchdowns on two of the last three drives.
The drive’s big play came when Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard completion to set up the Eagles at the Kansas City 1. Swift also had a 20-yard catch on the drive. He’s up to 99 receiving yards.