Eagles
Jalen Hurts rushes for a second TD to give the Eagles their first lead vs. Chiefs

The Eagles lead the Chiefs 21-17 in the fourth quarter after a "tush push" touchdown.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs with the football against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie in the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs with the football against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie in the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on Monday, November 20, 2023.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer
    by Matt Ryan
With less than seven minutes remaining, the Eagles took a 21-17 lead, their first of the night, with a Jalen Hurts quarterback sneak. The Eagles offense struggled all night but has now scored touchdowns on two of the last three drives.

The drive’s big play came when Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard completion to set up the Eagles at the Kansas City 1. Swift also had a 20-yard catch on the drive. He’s up to 99 receiving yards.