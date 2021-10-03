Well, that went about as expected.

The Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 42-30, at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday in a game defined by Kansas City’s passing attack and red-zone defense.

A lot went wrong for the Birds, who fell to 1-3 on the season. Here’s our instant analysis:

Seeing red in the zone

The Eagles’ red-zone offense was bad. The team was competitive early, but a few questionable coaching decisions and penalties doomed the offense.

The most notable one came on the opening drive, where Eagles coach Nick Sirianni called a timeout on a fourth-and-3 at the Chiefs’ 11-yard line. He originally had the offense going for it, but burned a timeout as the play clock expired and sent out the field goal unit. It’s unclear whether Sirianni just wanted to see if the offense could draw Kansas City offsides or if there was an actual play called, but he sent the field goal unit out after the timeout. It’s safe to say most analytics-focused models would have suggested the Eagles go for it in that situation, especially against a high-powered offense like the Chiefs’.

A few play-calls from Sirianni in red-zone situations were head-scratchers as well. The coach called a swing pass to Miles Sanders near the end zone in the second quarter that the Chiefs snuffed out. On a pivotal third-and-goal in the third quarter, Sirianni had Dallas Goedert stay in as a pass protector instead of using him as a red-zone threat.

Against a team that scores like the Chiefs, field goals and turnover on downs just don’t cut it.

On the bright side ...

The Eagles’ red-zone offensive struggles were only so glaring because the team did sustain a handful of drives to that part of the field.

A week after calling a heavy dose of shot plays and dropping Hurts back to pass more than 40 times, Sirianni returned to the quick-strike passing game that worked so well for the team against the Falcons.

The scoring production wasn’t there, but the RPO-heavy scheme worked much better and kept the Eagles in the game until the fourth quarter onslaught came. Hurts looked much more comfortable early on, taking underneath stuff and making quick decisions based on simplified reads.

After much was made about the Eagles’ lack of pre-snap motion, the team used plenty of it on the opening drive with success. The run-pass ratio was also more balanced, with Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell combining for nine carries compared to three last week.

Kansas City’s defense might be its Achilles’ heel this season, but it was still encouraging for the Eagles to see them rebound from last Monday’s woes.

In their defense ...

There aren’t many defenses who can match up with Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce, but the Eagles’ defensive performance was concerning for the second week in a row.

For the first time in 55 years, the Eagles’ defense gave up 40-plus points in consecutive weeks. Kansas City didn’t have a single punt.

The soft zone coverage that first-year defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has relied heavily upon so far this season backfired yet again. The Eagles used their two-deep-safety look for most of the game and the Chiefs ran the ball extremely well, with Mahomes dicing up the secondary when necessary.

Hill finished with two touchdowns, including a first-quarter score where Eric Wilson was tasked with staying in front of the speedy receiver. Wilson may have been lauded for his coverage ability coming into the season, but that matchup is one Gannon should want to avoid.

Unforced errors

Penalties and miscues doomed the Eagles once again Sunday.

On three different occasions, the Eagles had touchdowns wiped off the board because of a variety of penalties. Andre Dillard was called for being downfield on a scoring play in the second quarter, JJ Arcega-Whiteside had an offensive pass interference call nullify a touchdown in the third, and DeVonta Smith cost himself a touchdown catch by stepping out of bounds on the route and getting called for illegal touching.

The Eagles, who led the league in penalties going into the game, had nine penalties Sunday.

The season is still young, but it’s safe to say this Eagles team looks like an undisciplined bunch so far.

Offensive line depth passes the test

Veteran right tackle Lane Johnson was a late scratch because of a personal matter, the team said before the game.

Johnson was a surprise addition to the inactives list released 90 minutes before kickoff, forcing the team to move Jack Driscoll to right tackle and put Nate Herbig at right guard. Driscoll, who played exclusively right tackle last season, was set to play right guard for the first time all season and spent the week practicing inside.

With Johnson out of the lineup, Jason Kelce was the lone Week 1 starter on the offensive line against the Chiefs. Dillard filled in for Jordan Mailata at left tackle, Landon Dickerson took over for Isaac Seumalo at left guard, and Herbig took Brandon Brooks’ spot.

Given the inexperience and the late shakeup, the Eagles’ offensive line played relatively well.