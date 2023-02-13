Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scores third rushing touchdown, tying Super Bowl record

With just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles tie the Chiefs thanks on another Jalen Hurts quarterback sneak, followed by a two-point conversion. With his third rushing touchdown of the night, Hurts sets a record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a Super Bowl.

Hurts’ 70 total rushing yards are also the most ever by a quarterback in the Super Bowl.

Earlier in the drive, Hurts found an uncovered DeVonta Smith with a 46-yard pass that put the Eagles in position to even the score.