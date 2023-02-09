Rich Gannon reminisces on the Philly Vermeil era that changed the fan culture of the Eagles

PHOENIX — Rich Gannon knows Philadelphians are soaking in the joy of the Eagles making it to the Super Bowl. Once a Birds fan himself, the former NFL quarterback grew up in Northeast Philly, but instead of celebrating rings and championships, he experienced the years of defeat.

“I’ve been a fan of the Eagles for a long time and it’s great to see them have success,” Gannon told The Inquirer on Wednesday. “I was probably more a fan of particular players than of teams. But the Eagles weren’t really good, like in the early ‘70s.”

Gannon, a broadcaster for CBS and SiriusXM, is neutral when it comes to his hometown team and the Kansas City Chiefs — the franchise he once played for — going head-to-head in Super Bowl LVII. He’s looking forward to a competitive game between top-seeded teams.

From watching Dick Vermeil turnaround the Eagles franchise to becoming an MVP quarterback in the league with the Oakland Raiders, Gannon has seen and experienced firsthand what a talented team looks like and how it impacts the city around them.

The Eagles and Chiefs’ regular-season success didn’t come as a surprise, Gannon said, since they’re similar in most ways.

“They’re well-coached teams, they’re very disciplined, and they don’t make a lot of mistakes,” Gannon, 57, said. “But when I look at Philadelphia, I think they have the deepest and most talented roster in football.”

Gannon, a graduate of St. Joseph’s Prep who went on to play for the University of Delaware, reflected on the Vermeil era when the eventual Pro Football Hall of Fame coach took over the Eagles in 1976.

Vermeil’s staff included Carl Peterson, who became known for scouting high-quality talent that led the Eagles to four consecutive playoff seasons and Super Bowl XV.

“They brought in some really good players,” Gannon said. “Guys that were committed, guys that were tired of losing. Ron Jaworski, Wilbert Montgomery, Bill Bergey, and Mike Quick, just so many really good players.

“I have great respect and admiration for what they were able to accomplish. Even though they didn’t win a Super Bowl, they brought a winning culture back to the Philadelphia Eagles. They really changed the culture and the environment.”

\Vermeil and Peterson have ties to the Chiefs, since both had coaching stints there, but Gannon, who joined Kansas City in 1995, didn’t cross paths with the two Eagles coaches.

Following shoulder surgery, Gannon wasn’t sure if his NFL career would come to an end, but K.C. gave him the opportunity to further it.

“I love Kansas City, played with some great players,” said Gannon, who spent 18 seasons in the league. “We had a lot of really good players on that team. Another team that didn’t quite get the job done in terms of winning a world championship, but still one of my fondest memories is being a member of those Chiefs.”

With the Raiders, he won MVP, made a Pro Bowl, and advanced to Super Bowl XXXVII.

His career came to a close with the Raiders in 2003, but football still remains a daily discussion. He joined the broadcasting scene, and he doesn’t see that changing anytime in the future.

“I tell people all the time I graduated college in ‘87. I’ve been involved with the National Football League, and in some way, shape, or form, and I’ve never worked a day in my life.”