Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes delivers game-winning drive to finish off Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Eagles’ exhilaration after a successful two-point conversion quickly transitioned to terror as Patrick Mahomes took the field.

The Kansas City Chiefs had the NFL’s best quarterback and the ball. As time expired on an explosive Super Bowl LVII, that combination proved to be more than enough.

The Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII, 38-35, overmatched by Mahomes and a resurgent Kansas City Chiefs offense at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. A defensive-holding penalty by James Bradberry to set up the game-winning field goal — a 27-yarder from Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker — capped a bevy of mistakes from the Eagles’ defensive secondary in the biggest moments of the game.

Bradberry, seemingly beaten by JuJu Smith-Schuster on a double move, grabbed his jersey to avoid surrendering a touchdown. Three plays later, the Eagles’ Super Bowl dreams were all but dashed as Butker’s kick split the uprights.

A failed Hail Mary from Jalen Hurts fell well short of any intended receivers. Moments later, the red and yellow confetti fell from the ceiling as Chiefs players sprinted onto the field to celebrate.

As most of the Eagles’ offensive players trotted back to the sideline in the aftermath of the loss, Hurts and Jordan Mailata lingered at midfield, with Mailata consoling Hurts. The Eagles quarterback went neck-and-neck with Mahomes and came up just short.

The Eagles took a 10-point lead into halftime with Mahomes hobbled by an apparent ankle injury, but the Chiefs offense scored on each of its four second-half possessions with Mahomes seemingly unaffected by the ankle that has ailed him most of the postseason.

It was a duel of two quarterbacks that somewhat resembled the Big 12 shootouts both Mahomes and Jalen Hurts partook in at least for a time during their college careers. Mahomes finished 21-for-27 for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Hurts went 27-for-38 for 304 yards and one passing touchdown while adding 70 yards and three scores on the ground.

Hurts’ passing score came on a 45-yard heave to A.J. Brown, who adjusted to the ball in the air while shaking Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie in the end zone.

Brown and Hurts connected again toward the end of the first half on a slant route, which Brown caught and reversed to gain 22 yards before getting out of bounds. The catch set up a last-second field goal to extend the Eagles lead to 24-14 at halftime.

It’s the second championship for former Eagles coach Andy Reid and Mahomes, who have made it to three of the last four title games.