Eagles vs. Chiefs predictions roundup: National experts picks for Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch

After defeating the Dallas Cowboys in their home opener, the Eagles turn their attention to the Kansas City Chiefs for a Super Bowl LIX rematch at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Birds are currently 1.5-point favorites over the Chiefs. Kansas City is coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, but will get to play their home opener on Sunday.

Will the Eagles advance to 2-0? Or will the Chiefs avenge their Super Bowl loss? Here’s what experts in the local and national media are saying …

Inquirer predictions

As always, we start with our own Eagles beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from Jeff Neiburg’s prediction …

The Eagles still have a sizable talent advantage over the Chiefs, who are missing Rashee Rice to a suspension and are dealing with a banged up Xavier Worthy. Dallas’ one-two punch of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens tested the new-look Eagles secondary in a big way, but the Eagles still pitched a shutout in the second half. [Patrick] Mahomes, of course, is much better than [Dak] Prescott, but the Chiefs have a rookie left tackle, an average right tackle, and with Jalen Carter back in the fold, don’t expect the Eagles’ defensive front to be shut out in the sack department once again. Prediction: Eagles 27, Chiefs 20 Jeff Neiburg

To read more of Neiburg's take, and to see how our other beat writers are predicting this one, check out our full predictions here.

National media predictions

Now, here’s a look at how the national media feel about Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs …

Local media predictions

Here’s what the local media in each city think will happen on Sunday.