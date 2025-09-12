Eagles vs. Chiefs predictions roundup: National experts picks for Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch
Opinions are leaning slightly toward one team as the Eagles head into Arrowhead Stadium as 1.5-point favorites.
After defeating the Dallas Cowboys in their home opener, the Eagles turn their attention to the Kansas City Chiefs for a Super Bowl LIX rematch at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Birds are currently 1.5-point favorites over the Chiefs. Kansas City is coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, but will get to play their home opener on Sunday.
Will the Eagles advance to 2-0? Or will the Chiefs avenge their Super Bowl loss? Here’s what experts in the local and national media are saying …
Inquirer predictions
As always, we start with our own Eagles beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from Jeff Neiburg’s prediction …
To read more of Neiburg’s take, and to see how our other beat writers are predicting this one, check out our full predictions here.
National media predictions
Now, here’s a look at how the national media feel about Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs …
ESPN: After a near clean sweep last week, just four of ESPN’s nine panelists picked the Eagles.
NFL.com: It’s a slightly more Eagles-heavy lean at NFL.com, with four of five panelists are picking the Birds.
CBS Sports: Similarly, six of CBS’ eight panelists picked the Eagles straight up — and against the spread.
The Athletic: Once again, six of eight panelists are predicting an Eagles’ victory over the Chiefs.
Sports Illustrated: It’s an even split at SI, with three of six panelists are backing the Birds.
USA Today: Four of six panelists picked the Eagles.
Bleacher Report: Over at B/R, they make predictions against the spread, and four of their seven experts are taking the Eagles.
Sporting News: Both writers are picking the Chiefs in this one, whether they’re picking straight up or against the spread.
Local media predictions
Here’s what the local media in each city think will happen on Sunday.
PhillyVoice: Jimmy Kempski has the Eagles winning, 28-25.
Delaware Online: Ten of their 12 panelists picked the Birds.
Kansas City Star: Pete Sweeney thinks the Chiefs win by a field goal.