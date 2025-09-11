Skip to content
A.J. Brown receiving yards, Patrick Mahomes passing yards, Jalen Hurts touchdowns, and more Eagles-Chiefs player prop bets

Plus, a look at the latest game odds for Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for a pair of touchdowns during the season opener against the Cowboys.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for a pair of touchdowns during the season opener against the Cowboys.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

The 1-0 Eagles are making their way to Arrowhead Stadium for a Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) Sunday. As both teams prepare for the Super Bowl rematch, here’s a look at updated game odds and some interesting prop bets from two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Chiefs odds
Passing props
Rushing props
Receiving props
Touchdown scorers

Eagles vs. Chiefs odds

The Chiefs are heading into Sunday’s game looking to avenge their 40-22 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. In the highly anticipated rematch, the sportsbooks have been back and forth on which team enters as the favorite.

Earlier in the week, FanDuel had the Eagles listed as 1.5-point underdogs against the Chiefs. Since then, those odds have changed and the Eagles are currently listed as 1.5-point favorites on both FanDuel and DraftKings.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Eagles -1.5 (-105); Chiefs +1.5 (-115)

  2. Moneyline: Eagles (-116); Chiefs (-102)

  3. Total: Over 46.5 (-112) / Under 46.5 (-108)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Eagles -1.5 (-108); Chiefs +1.5 (-112)

  2. Moneyline: Eagles (-125); Chiefs (+105)

  3. Total: Over 46.5 (-118) / Under 46.5 (-102)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tries to escape the rush of Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tries to escape the rush of Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

Passing props

Last week, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for just 152 yards — but completed over 80% of his passes — while Patrick Mahomes threw for 258 yards. When they met in the Super Bowl, Hurts finished with 221 passing yards and Mahomes threw for 257 yards.

For this week’s matchup, both sportsbooks have Hurts’ over/under set closer to what he totaled back in February, while Mahomes’ total is set around 240 passing yards.

FanDuel

Patrick Mahomes
Over
235.5 (-114)
Under
235.5 (-114)
Jalen Hurts
Over
212.5 (-114)
Under
212.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Patrick Mahomes
Over
242.5 (-113)
Under
242.5 (-111)
Jalen Hurts
Over
207.5 (-113)
Under
207.5 (-111)

Rushing props

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley rushed for 60 yards in last week’s home opener against the Dallas Cowboys, which was lower than all but one of his games last season. Hurts, meanwhile, rushed for 62 yards of his own, well above his average. Both players had similar stat lines in their Super Bowl win over the Chiefs — rushing for 57 yards and 72 yards, respectively.

For this week, oddsmakers see a bit of a return to normalcy, with Barkley’s total creeping up closer to 100 yards, while Hurts is back below 50.

FanDuel

Saquon Barkley
Over
87.5 (-114)
Under
87.5 (-114)
Jalen Hurts
Over
40.5 (-114)
Under
40.5 (-114)
Patrick Mahomes
Over
25.5 (-114)
Under
25.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Saquon Barkley
Over
87.5 (-114)
Under
87.5 (-110)
Jalen Hurts
Over
44.5 (-115)
Under
44.5 (-109)
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown punches the tackle bags during practice at the NovaCare Complex last week.
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown punches the tackle bags during practice at the NovaCare Complex last week.Read moreJose F. Moreno / Staff Photographer

Receiving props

FanDuel didn’t release any receiving prop bets yet, but DraftKings had over/unders posted for Eagles receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Brown is coming off a week that saw the receiver finish with one reception for eight yards, getting his first — and only — target in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Smith finished Week 1 with three receptions for 16 yards.

DraftKings

A.J. Brown
Over
65.5 (-113)
Under
65.5 (-111)
DeVonta Smith
Over
54.5 (-113)
Under
54.5 (-111)

Touchdown scorers

In Week 1 for the Eagles, Hurts rushed for two scores while Barkley ran for one of his own. For the Chiefs, both Mahomes (rushing) and Travis Kelce (receiving) scored touchdowns. Barkley and Hurts enter Sunday’s game as the favorites to find the end zone once again.

And as a reminder, passing touchdowns don’t count here, just rushing and receiving.

FanDuel

Saquon Barkley
First TD
+490
Anytime TD
-155
Jalen Hurts
First TD
+550
Anytime TD
-120
Travis Kelce
First TD
+1000
Anytime TD
+145
Isiah Pacheco
First TD
+950
Anytime TD
+180

DraftKings

Saquon Barkley
First TD
+425
Anytime TD
-175
Jalen Hurts
First TD
+475
Anytime TD
-150
Travis Kelce
First TD
+850
Anytime TD
+130
Isiah Pacheco
First TD
+950
Anytime TD
+175