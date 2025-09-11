A.J. Brown receiving yards, Patrick Mahomes passing yards, Jalen Hurts touchdowns, and more Eagles-Chiefs player prop bets

The 1-0 Eagles are making their way to Arrowhead Stadium for a Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) Sunday. As both teams prepare for the Super Bowl rematch, here’s a look at updated game odds and some interesting prop bets from two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Chiefs odds

The Chiefs are heading into Sunday’s game looking to avenge their 40-22 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. In the highly anticipated rematch, the sportsbooks have been back and forth on which team enters as the favorite.

Earlier in the week, FanDuel had the Eagles listed as 1.5-point underdogs against the Chiefs. Since then, those odds have changed and the Eagles are currently listed as 1.5-point favorites on both FanDuel and DraftKings.

FanDuel

Spread: Eagles -1.5 (-105); Chiefs +1.5 (-115) Moneyline: Eagles (-116); Chiefs (-102) Total: Over 46.5 (-112) / Under 46.5 (-108)

DraftKings

Spread: Eagles -1.5 (-108); Chiefs +1.5 (-112) Moneyline: Eagles (-125); Chiefs (+105) Total: Over 46.5 (-118) / Under 46.5 (-102)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tries to escape the rush of Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

Passing props

Last week, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for just 152 yards — but completed over 80% of his passes — while Patrick Mahomes threw for 258 yards. When they met in the Super Bowl, Hurts finished with 221 passing yards and Mahomes threw for 257 yards.

For this week’s matchup, both sportsbooks have Hurts’ over/under set closer to what he totaled back in February, while Mahomes’ total is set around 240 passing yards.

FanDuel

Over Under Patrick Mahomes Over 235.5 (-114) Under 235.5 (-114) Jalen Hurts Over 212.5 (-114) Under 212.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under Patrick Mahomes Over 242.5 (-113) Under 242.5 (-111) Jalen Hurts Over 207.5 (-113) Under 207.5 (-111)

Rushing props

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley rushed for 60 yards in last week’s home opener against the Dallas Cowboys, which was lower than all but one of his games last season. Hurts, meanwhile, rushed for 62 yards of his own, well above his average. Both players had similar stat lines in their Super Bowl win over the Chiefs — rushing for 57 yards and 72 yards, respectively.

For this week, oddsmakers see a bit of a return to normalcy, with Barkley’s total creeping up closer to 100 yards, while Hurts is back below 50.

FanDuel

Over Under Saquon Barkley Over 87.5 (-114) Under 87.5 (-114) Jalen Hurts Over 40.5 (-114) Under 40.5 (-114) Patrick Mahomes Over 25.5 (-114) Under 25.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under Saquon Barkley Over 87.5 (-114) Under 87.5 (-110) Jalen Hurts Over 44.5 (-115) Under 44.5 (-109)

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown punches the tackle bags during practice at the NovaCare Complex last week. Read more Jose F. Moreno / Staff Photographer

Receiving props

FanDuel didn’t release any receiving prop bets yet, but DraftKings had over/unders posted for Eagles receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Brown is coming off a week that saw the receiver finish with one reception for eight yards, getting his first — and only — target in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Smith finished Week 1 with three receptions for 16 yards.

DraftKings

Over Under A.J. Brown Over 65.5 (-113) Under 65.5 (-111) DeVonta Smith Over 54.5 (-113) Under 54.5 (-111)

Touchdown scorers

In Week 1 for the Eagles, Hurts rushed for two scores while Barkley ran for one of his own. For the Chiefs, both Mahomes (rushing) and Travis Kelce (receiving) scored touchdowns. Barkley and Hurts enter Sunday’s game as the favorites to find the end zone once again.

And as a reminder, passing touchdowns don’t count here, just rushing and receiving.

FanDuel

First TD Anytime TD Saquon Barkley First TD +490 Anytime TD -155 Jalen Hurts First TD +550 Anytime TD -120 Travis Kelce First TD +1000 Anytime TD +145 Isiah Pacheco First TD +950 Anytime TD +180

DraftKings