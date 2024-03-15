C.J. Gardner-Johnson says he’s grown more mature and expands on his apology to Eagles fans

As safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson strolled across the NovaCare Complex auditorium stage to take his seat at his introductory news conference on Friday afternoon, he softly sang a fitting refrain from Eminem’s “Without Me” — Guess who’s back, back again?

Gardner-Johnson is back for a second go-around with the Eagles after a one-year stint with the Detroit Lions, signing a three-year deal worth up to $33 million. The 26-year-old safety expressed his excitement about returning to a familiar place where he “started something” and helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl.

“Like I never left,” Gardner-Johnson said of his return. “It feels great.”

One year earlier, the 5-foot-11, 208-pound Gardner-Johnson was on his way out of Philadelphia. After posting a league high-tying six interceptions in just 12 games in 2022, he passed on a multiyear deal from the Eagles in hopes of finding a better offer elsewhere. But many of the top free-agent safeties were settling for lesser deals because of a depressed market for the position, and he ultimately joined the Lions on a one-year, $6.5 million prove-it contract.

Two games into the season, Gardner-Johnson tore his pectoral muscle, which could have sidelined him for the rest of the season. However, he said he “turned a 295-day injury into 90″ and returned for the final game of the regular season and the Lions’ three-game playoff run.

Despite the injury, Gardner-Johnson emphasized the growth that came out of his year in Detroit, which was facilitated by his time away from the field.

“I learned myself,” Gardner-Johnson said. “I figured out ball isn’t always about you. It’s about 50 other guys out there, the front office. So getting hurt and taking a step back and not being the focal point made me realize I’m part of something better, and ... I want to be part of something greater and better than where I’m at, if that makes sense. I want to be able to take that next step.”

When free agency began this time around, Gardner-Johnson said that the Eagles didn’t pursue him any differently than they had before. He said he wanted to be in Philly and he understood he needed to take his feelings out of the equation. Both sides saw “eye to eye” during the process, giving way to his return.

The Eagles lacked a playmaking presence in 2023 that the veteran safety previously brought to the team. While Gardner-Johnson had six interceptions in 2022, Eagles defensive backs only combined for nine last season, making them one of eight teams that failed to eclipse double-digit picks. Eagles safeties contributed five of those interceptions.

With just Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown at the top of the depth chart for 2024, the Eagles had a playmaking hole to address, and Gardner-Johnson desired to fill that void.

“Started a legacy here,” Gardner-Johnson said. “Wanted to finish it here. So why not? Hop back on the train and get back to where we was at two years ago.”

They also missed his energy, which sometimes came in the form of trash talking, in games directed at opponents and in practices with his teammates. Over the past year, Gardner-Johnson learned during his injury absence that he wants to make a “positive impact” with his talking, his play, and his actions off the field.

He said he has matured, but he still plans on playing with the edge that has become a trademark of his game.

“I think every year you learn and you mature,” Gardner-Johnson said. “You just grow 1% better every day or 1% every year. So I think right now, for me, it’s just understanding why am I here? And that’s not questioning Coach. That’s just like understanding my role.

“What can I do to impact and help the young guys, really? This team young. Got a lot of ball in us. So I’m ready to take some of this maturity level and pass it on to some of the guys that’s blooming.”

Not only did Gardner-Johnson patch over any previous hard feelings with the organization, but also he put a message out to fans on social media apologizing for disparaging comments he made after originally leaving the team. Last summer, he said on Twitch that his “least favorite thing [about Philadelphia] is the people. They’re [expletive] obnoxious. I can’t stand those [expletive].”

On Friday, Gardner-Johnson expanded on his apology in a tongue-in-cheek way at first — “I’m obnoxious. I thought it was a compliment, to be honest with you.”

He continued: “All jokes aside, I was just in my feelings. You want to be somewhere so bad to the point where, you know, you can’t control certain things. So certain things was said, but there was no meaning to it. I’m back. So I guess we’re all happy. Family reunion, huh?”

Gardner-Johnson won’t be showing up to the family reunion in the same old threads. He’s parting ways with his previous jersey, No. 23, picking up No. 8 as an homage to Philly native Kobe Bryant, his favorite athlete. The number was vacated by backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, who signed with the Washington Commanders on Thursday.

“Mamba Mentality,” Gardner-Johnson said. “I’m here to win. I’m not here to lose. I’m not here to be mediocre. I demand excellence. So the thing about Kobe that makes him so great is he doesn’t settle.”

While Gardner-Johnson called himself one of the “best young safeties in the league,” he provides new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio versatility on the back end. Before playing safety with the Eagles, Gardner-Johnson spent three years with the New Orleans Saints as a slot cornerback, giving Fangio the flexibility to move him around depending on the package.

Regardless of what Fangio asks him to do on the field, Gardner-Johnson is eager to bring his spark back to the Eagles secondary.

“Happy to get the energy back, and I’m ready to turn the lights on back in the building again,” he said.