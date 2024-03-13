C.J. Gardner-Johnson is back in Philly. That means his trash talk is back too.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson didn’t leave Philly on the best terms.

Last July, after signing with the Detroit Lions following one season with the Eagles, Gardner-Johnson said on a Twitch stream that his “least favorite thing [about Philadelphia] is the people. They’re [expletive] obnoxious. I can’t stand those [expletive].”

That wasn’t the only time Gardner-Johnson and Birds fans had tension. After the Eagles’ wild-card loss to the Buccaneers and the Lions’ win over the Rams, Gardner-Johnson told Josina Anderson that “I just remember all the jokes — ‘Enjoy being a five-win team’ — and now I’m going to the second round of the playoffs. Silenced the haters.”

Now, he’s headed back to Philadelphia after signing a three-year deal with the Birds.

And his trash talking is nothing new as Gardner-Johnson has been notorious for it over his five NFL seasons. Even his teammates aren’t safe. The defensive back reportedly punched his former teammate, Michael Thomas, during a practice in New Orleans with the Saints in 2020.

That same season, in a Saints-Bears regular season matchup, Gardner-Johnson ripped out the mouth guard from Chicago’s Javon Wims, which led to Wims taking a shot at him.

Ahead of a second Saints-Bears matchup in the playoffs, ESPN reported that then-Bears coach Matt Nagy spent time in practice with the team reminding them that Gardner-Johnson was an instigator and showing the team tape of what to expect.

Of course, Gardner-Johnson got in the face of Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller during the playoff game, and Miller punched Gardner-Johnson after a play in the third quarter and was promptly ejected.

Once he arrived to Philadelphia in 2022, Gardner-Johnson brought that same energy with his teammates.

“I’m here to win a Super Bowl. If you can’t stand this heat, get the [bleep] out of my way,” Gardner-Johnson told The Inquirer in 2022.

Gardner-Johnson also began a feud with San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel. In 2023, the two fought numerous times on social media, with Gardner-Johnson calling out Samuel for being soft and Samuel telling Kay Adams that Gardner-Johnson “just sound like he’s mad I got a little bag and a lot of money and no one knows who he is.”

That intensity is coming back to Lincoln Financial Field in 2024, and based on the responses to Gardner-Johnson’s post on X apologizing to Philly fans for his previous comments, it seems like Birds fans are all for it.