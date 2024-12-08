Eagles clinch playoff berth thanks to win over Panthers and other results around the NFL

For the fourth consecutive season, the Eagles are headed to the playoffs.

The Eagles clinched a postseason berth on Sunday thanks to a confluence of factors, including their 22-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The outcomes of three other games helped punch the Eagles’ ticket to the playoffs — the Detroit Lions’ win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and the Arizona Cardinals’ Sunday defeat at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks.

All eyes are on the playoff seeding with four games remaining in the regular season. The 12-1 Lions are the frontrunners to snag the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which would earn them a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the conference championship round.

In a perfect situation for the 11-2 Eagles that could help them earn them the top seed, they would win out their remaining schedule against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys, and the New York Giants. Additionally, the Lions would drop two of their final four contests, which include matchups against the Buffalo Bills, the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Minnesota Vikings.

However, the Eagles would still need the 11-2 Vikings to falter, or the Eagles would need to win a tiebreaker if both teams finish 15-2.

The Eagles’ odds at securing the top seed significantly decreased with the Lions’ win over the Packers, one of their common opponents, and thus a potential tiebreaker. The Lions now have a 5-1 record against common opponents, which include the Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cowboys, and the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles are 4-1 in those games with one remaining against the Cowboys, so even a win on Dec. 29 wouldn’t give them an advantage in a tiebreaker scenario.

The Eagles have the potential to finish as the No. 2 seed in the NFC while winning the division. The 8-5 Commanders trail them in the NFC East and play their last four games against the New Orleans Saints, the Eagles, the Falcons, and the Cowboys.