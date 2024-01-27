Alex Tanney won’t return as Eagles quarterbacks coach

Alex Tanney won’t be back as the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach, an NFL source confirmed to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

Tanney, 36, spent three seasons in the organization and served as the quarterbacks coach in 2023.

ESPN reported Friday that Tanney was free to explore other coaching opportunities after asking the Eagles about looking into them.

Tanney’s departure came after the Eagles removed Brian Johnson as offensive coordinator earlier in the week.

