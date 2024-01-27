Skip to content
Alex Tanney won’t return as Eagles quarterbacks coach

Tanney’s departure came after the Eagles removed Brian Johnson as offensive coordinator earlier in the week.

Eagles quarterback coach Alex Tanney (right) talks to Jalen Hurts during practice in August. Tanney had been part of the Eagles' organization since 2021.
    by Staff Reports
Alex Tanney won’t be back as the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach, an NFL source confirmed to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

Tanney, 36, spent three seasons in the organization and served as the quarterbacks coach in 2023.

ESPN reported Friday that Tanney was free to explore other coaching opportunities after asking the Eagles about looking into them.

