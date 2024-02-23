Eagles finalize coaching staff with most of the changes on the defense

The Eagles finalized their coaching staff Friday, naming nine replacements to the staff and formally announcing the return of several established assistant coaches.

Most of the turnover comes on the defensive side, with new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio bringing in Christian Parker as passing-game coordinator and defensive backs coach, Clint Hurtt as the defensive line coach, Roy Anderson and cornerbacks coach, Joe Kasper as safeties coach and Bobby King is inside linebackers coach.

Parker, who replaced D.K. McDonald as the primary defensive backs coach, held the position for the Denver Broncos from 2021-23. He overlapped with Fangio in Denver for one season and played a role in Patrick Surtain’s development from 2021 first-round pick to All-Pro cornerback. The 32-year-old was a quality control coach with the Green Bay Packers before joining the Broncos staff.

Hurtt, 45, replaced Tracy Rocker as defensive line coach, although Jeremiah Washburn retained his job as outside linebackers coach working with the edge rushers. He spent the last two seasons as the Seahawks defensive coordinator and wasn’t retained after Seattle coach Pete Carroll stepped down this offseason. Before getting promoted to defensive coordinator, Hurtt was the assistant head coach/defensive line coach for the Seahawks from 2017-21. Hurt worked with Fangio with the Chicago Bears, where he was the outside linebackers coach from 2015-16 while Fangio was defensive coordinator.

Anderson, 43, also worked with Fangio in Chicago before migrating to Seattle, where he spent one season as a secondary coach. He’ll be a cornerbacks coach on the Eagles staff, a title that didn’t exist last year.

Kasper, 31, rejoins the Eagles staff as safeties coach after spending one season with the Miami Dolphins with the same title under Fangio. He spent the previous two years as a defensive quality control coach with the Eagles under former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and previously worked as a graduate assistant at Duke.

King last coached with the Tennessee Titans in 2022 as inside linebackers coach and will replace D.J. Eliot for the same role with the Eagles. Before his short stint with the Titans, King worked as a defensive assistant on the Houston Texans staff from 2017-21.

On the offensive side, the Eagles retained several established assistant coaches. Kevin Patullo returns as the pass-game coordinator/associate head coach, Jemal Singleton remains the running backs coach/assistant head coach and longtime offensive line coach/run-game coordinator Jeff Stoutland predictably will maintain his title. Tight ends coach Jason Michael and wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead will also stay on staff in their previous roles.

New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore made two staff changes, most notably bringing in Doug Nussmeier to replace Alex Tanney as quarterbacks coach. Nussmeier spent last season with Moore as the Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach and held the same title with the Dallas Cowboys from 2020-22. Nussmeier played college football at Idaho and spent five seasons in the NFL after getting drafted in the fourth-round of the 1994 NFL draft. The 53-year-old spent several years as a college coach, working successive stints with Alabama, Florida, Michigan, and Washington between 2009-17 before joining the Cowboys staff originally as a tight ends coach.

Moore also brought on former Cowboys assistant coach Kyle Valero as an offensive assistant and retained quality control coach Eric Dickerson in the same title.

On special teams, last year’s staff will go unchanged. T.J. Paganetti, Ronell Williams, Tyler Scudder, and Tyler Yelk each got new titles on the staff. Williams will go from nickels coach to assistant linebackers/defensive quality control coach while Paganetti switches from assistant tight ends coach to assistant offensive line coach, replacing former assistant coach Roy Ivstan.

Tyler Scudder will move from assistant tight ends coach to defensive quality control and Yelk goes from assistant to the head coach to “head coach quality control coach.”