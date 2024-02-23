With the Eagles set to restock their defense, here are 10 draft prospects to ponder

When evaluating the Eagles’ most pressing needs going into the offseason, many come on the defensive side.

During the team’s year-end news conference last month, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman alluded to last offseason’s decision to prioritize maintaining an elite offense at the expense of a defense losing several key starters. That strategy set up this offseason, with the defense facing personnel needs at all three levels following an unprecedented collapse to close the 2023 season.

“I knew that it was probably easier to get the offense to a place quicker than it was the defense,” Roseman said. “We never want to be just kind of in the middle of the pack in both. I feel like a lot of the things that we tried to do last offseason were kind of trying to keep our priorities intact about how we like to build the team.”

With Roseman now tasked with rebuilding the defense in new coordinator Vic Fangio’s image and the NFL scouting combine starting Monday, here are the Cliffs Notes on 10 prospects the team will be considering. (The Eagles’ first-round pick will be at No. 22.)

Cooper DeJean, defensive back, Iowa

Scouting report: DeJean played multiple spots for the Hawkeyes, from outside cornerback to the slot and even sometimes as a box safety. He has the athleticism to suggest he could stick at outside corner in the NFL, but his versatility might make him more valuable as a multipositional chess piece instead. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound All-American had seven career interceptions, including three pick-sixes in 2022.

Where he’ll go: DeJean is generally slotted somewhere in the final third of the first round, but it’s possible his stock gets a jolt with a solid performance at the scouting combine. Still, if teams view him as a safety rather than a conventional outside cornerback, it’s hard to imagine him going too early with such a deep group of pure cornerbacks to contend with.

How he’d fit: Fangio’s scheme places more of a premium on having two versatile post safeties who can work together interchangeably than most. DeJean would give the Eagles just that, with the added potential to match up better in man coverage with him shaded over a tight end or running back in key situations, something he did well in college.

Edgerrin Cooper, linebacker, Texas A&M

Scouting report: Cooper is the type of modern coverage linebacker that many teams are starting to view as more of a premium than the thumping linebackers of the past. The 6-2, 230-pound prospect is the classic “sideline-to-sideline” defender against the run and uses that athleticism to capably drop into coverage as well as generate pressure at times as a rusher off the edge.

Where he’ll go: Although Cooper figures to be a Day 1 starter for most teams and the type of prospect who can make splash plays right away, he may have to wait until the second day of the draft to hear his name called because of some teams’ (including the Eagles’) devaluation of the off-ball linebacker position.

How he’d fit: Cooper would slot right into the Eagles starting defense alongside Nakobe Dean and could serve as the team’s lone off-ball linebacker in dime packages because of his coverage traits and ability to eat up space against the run.

Nate Wiggins, cornerback, Clemson

Scouting report: At 6-2, 185 pounds, Wiggins is a wiry cornerback with elite physical traits and more than two years of starting experience. His build resembles a receiver, which is fitting considering the way he can mirror routes and accelerate out of breaks like one. He’s not as technically advanced as others in the class and he isn’t as willing a run defender as someone like DeJean, but his upside as a sticky press-man cornerback makes him an intriguing prospect in a deep group of corners.

Where he’ll go: Wiggins is another corner expected to go in the latter half of the first round, which could put him in the Eagles range.

How he’d fit: In terms of being a press-man corner, Wiggins would fit the Eagles well. If Roseman decides to release veteran cornerback James Bradberry despite the salary-cap consequences, Wiggins could be a Day 1 starter in press-man opposite Darius Slay. Wiggins’ smaller frame and shaky track record as a run defender could cause problems considering the number of NFC teams that major in perimeter runs, but he could be a plus in the passing game relatively early in his career.

Quinyon Mitchell, cornerback, Toledo

Scouting report: Mitchell is a long, fluid defensive back who has the upside to become a shutdown man-coverage corner. He primarily played in off-man coverage for Toledo defensive coordinator Vince Kehres, an old friend of Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, but showcased more versatility against elevated competition at the Senior Bowl last month. At 6-0, 199 pounds, Mitchell has the length and size to match up against most outside receivers while also being athletic enough to play in the slot if necessary.

Where he’ll go: As one of the standout performers at the Senior Bowl, Mitchell quieted concerns about his level of competition and helped his draft stock quite a bit. He could go as early as the first half of the first round with solid athletic testing.

How he’d fit: Mitchell’s lack of experience with press coverage makes him less of an ideal fit for what Fangio has done in the past with at least one corner up at the line of scrimmage. It’s also unlike the Eagles to target a player from outside the Power 5 conferences this early in the draft.

Jared Verse, edge rusher, Florida State

Scouting report: Verse is a multifaceted rusher who can win with both power and quickness at 6-4, 260 pounds. He has shown a few pass-rush moves, sometimes using his change of direction ability to beat linemen who quick-set him or lowering his head for a bull rush against those who sit back. His three-sack performance against Florida featured both moves and showed the potential he has to become an impact player on the edge at the next level.

Where he’ll go: Verse isn’t the type of edge prospect who would command a top-five pick, but he could sneak into the top 10 with a good predraft process. Without one, the Eagles feel like the floor for him considering his upside and the premium that teams put on talented edge players.

How he’d fit: Regardless of whether the Eagles go into next season with Haason Reddick on the roster, the team’s prioritization of the position even behind the starters would make Verse an intriguing option. If Reddick finds the trade partner and extension he’s been given permission to seek, Verse would likely be an immediate starter for the Eagles opposite Josh Sweat. If so, he’s the type of every-down edge rusher who could provide stability for a defensive front undergoing significant change this offseason.

Laiatu Latu, edge rusher, UCLA

Scouting report: At 6-5, 259 pounds, Latu has the prototypical frame and length for an edge rusher and the hand quickness and burst off the line of scrimmage to beat blocks in a hurry. His technique when trying to keep offensive linemen’s hands off him stands out, especially in his multi-sack performances against USC and Colorado. Technique aside, Latu isn’t quite as stingy against the run as someone like Verse and has more of a checkered medical history. Starting his career with the University of Washington, Latu was forced to medically retire in 2022 because of a neck injury that required surgery. He was later medically cleared to return once he transferred to UCLA a year later.

Where he’ll go: Latu and Verse operate around the same range, with the former having a slight edge (pun intended) because of Latu’s medical concerns and possibly the difference in competition level the two players faced. Still, if Verse is gone and the Eagles feel comfortable about Latu’s health, he could be the more likely of the two to be available.

How he’d fit: Latu may be more of a situational rusher early in his NFL career rather than an every-down player. If the Eagles do trade Reddick, Latu’s upside as a pass rusher could help compensate for the loss.

Ennis Rakestraw, cornerback, Missouri

Scouting report: Rakestraw combines a physical disposition, long arms, and quick feet as an ideal press-man cornerback. His ball production wasn’t as good as others in the class, but he held up quite well considering his competition in the Southeastern Conference. According to Pro Football Focus, Rakestraw was targeted 28 times all season and gave up just 18 catches for 197 yards and one touchdown.

Where he’ll go: NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has the Eagles taking Rakestraw at No. 22 in his latest mock draft. That seems to be the start of Rakestraw’s range going into the combine. He missed some time due to injuries during his career, so medical testing will be important for the three-year starter.

How he’d fit: Rakestraw would be at home in press coverage, which would make him a good fit in a scheme like Fangio’s that uses a lot of match zone coverages that play out like man. He’s physical against the run and plays with an edge that would make him a good fit for the city as well.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, cornerback Alabama

Scouting report: Earning a starting cornerback role for Nick Saban as a freshman is no small feat, so McKinstry should have plenty of teams’ attention in this draft cycle. The three-year starter doesn’t have the twitchy athleticism or straight-line speed that others in the class possess, but he’s been a productive, reliable corner in the SEC for three years. He had four pass breakups last season and gave up just 19 catches for 205 yards and one touchdown on 39 targets.

Where he’ll go: McKinstry’s range starts late in the first round, although a solid combine could quiet concerns about his athleticism and raise his stock. If his 40-yard dash isn’t anything to write home about, his range could drop a little instead.

How he’d fit: The Athletic compared McKinstry to James Bradberry last week. Bradberry’s recent play may make that comparison seem backhanded, but it’s important to remember that Bradberry has found plenty of success throughout his career without having elite straight-line speed. McKinstry spent his college career playing for Saban, one of the pioneers of the match-zone coverage concepts widespread in the NFL and often used by Fangio.

Chop Robinson, edge rusher, Penn State

Scouting report: Robinson isn’t as polished as some of the other edge rushers in the class, but his upside is as high as anyone’s because of his twitchiness and seemingly untapped potential following a limited college career. The 6-3, 250-pound rusher will need to develop established rush moves at the next level and teams will likely have to dive into his film to determine whether he has the necessary bend to stick on the edge, but his athleticism should give him a chance to be an impact player at the next level.

Where he’ll go: Robinson doesn’t have the prototypical size or refinement that Verse or Latu have, which should leave him for teams in the latter part of the first round. Strong athletic testing could cause him to rise, though.

How he’d fit: Of all the edge rushers in the class, Robinson is the most like-for-like with Reddick or Nolan Smith, one of the Eagles’ first-round picks last offseason. He’s more of a situational pass rusher than an early-down run stuffer because of his size, but he could provide a spark in known passing situations because of his physical traits.

Terrion Arnold, cornerback, Alabama

Scouting report: Arnold is the consensus No. 1 cornerback in the draft because of his athleticism, versatility, and college production. He had 13 pass breakups and five interceptions last season, showcasing the fluidity and short-area burst that make him an ideal defensive back prospect.

Where he’ll go: Arnold will likely hear his name called rather early. He could go top-10, but the first half of the draft feels more likely, barring a slide in the next few months. If the Eagles view him as the obvious favorite at the position, they’d need to move up to get him.

How he’d fit: Arnold has the upside to be the type of difference-making cornerback Fangio has coached at his previous stops (Patrick Surtain, Kyle Fuller, Jalen Ramsey). He has played in press, in the slot, and has plenty experience in quarters coverage, so he’d fit just about any scheme.