Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown with his teammates as the Eagles play the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Jalen Hurts hit Quez Watkins in stride for a 22-yard touchdown that cut the Eagles’ deficit to 13-10 with 13:37 left in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

Hurts had a 23-yard run on the drive that started with good field position off a Colts 50-yard field goal attempt that missed.