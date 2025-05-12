Eagles will visit Commanders in an NFC championship rematch on a Saturday in December

One of two dates for the highly-anticipated 2025 matchups between the Eagles and the Washington Commanders is set. The NFC East rivals will play in Week 16 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Saturday, Dec. 20.

The game is part of a doubleheader on Fox, with the Eagles and Commanders holding the early time slot. The Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears will play afterward at Solider Field in Chicago.

Last season, all four teams that had Week 16 Saturday games — the Houston Texans, the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Kansas City Chiefs — played the following week on Christmas.

The NFL is set to play three games on Dec. 25, a Thursday, in 2025, including two on Netflix and one on Amazon. The Eagles last played on Christmas in 2023 at home against the New York Giants.

The Eagles faced the Commanders three times last year between the regular season and the playoffs. They last met in the NFC championship game, in which the Eagles clobbered the visiting Commanders, 55-23. Jalen Hurts had three rushing touchdowns, which brought his total to nine in the postseason and broke Steve Young’s record for the most by a quarterback in playoff history.

Hurts had one of his most balanced games of the season in that game on the ground and through the air, completing 20 of 28 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown.

During the regular season, the Eagles went 1-1 against the Commanders, posting a 26-18 win at the Linc in Week 11 and losing, 36-33, in Week 16. Hurts suffered a concussion early in the second meeting, forcing Kenny Pickett into the game.

The Commanders are on the ascent with 2024 second-overall pick Jayden Daniels at the helm of the offense. Last season, Washington finished with a 12-5 record and appeared in a conference championship game for the first time since 1991, the year the franchise won the Super Bowl.

General manager Adam Peters continued to build around Daniels in the offseason, particularly on the offensive line. He acquired five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans.

Peters also selected former Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly with the 29th overall pick in the draft, refusing to trade the pick to Howie Roseman and the Eagles.

Now two of the Eagles’ contests in 2025 have been released ahead of the full schedule reveal on Wednesday. NBC announced on the Today Show on Monday that the Eagles will open the season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4, at 8:20 p.m.