Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates his second-quarter touchdown catch with his teammates against the Washington Commanders at FedExField in Landover, MD on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

A.J. Brown scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter at Washington to give the Eagles a 17-0 lead. It was the first touchdown of his career as an Eagle.

Jalen Hurts has two touchdown passes in the game and got the Eagles down the field with a 31-yard completion to DeVonta Smith.