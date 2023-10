No Washington Commanders defenders near Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith as he scores in the fourth quarter with 8:27 left at FedEx Field on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Washington, DC. Game is tied at 24. Read more

The Eagles responded to the Commanders with a touchdown of their own, to once again tie the game 24-24.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with wide-open wide receiver DeVonta Smith for a 38-yard pass play to cap a 75-yard, seven-play drive with 8:47 remaining in the game Sunday.