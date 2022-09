Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches the football late in the second quarter against Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (center) and safety Bobby McCain at FedExField in Landover, MD on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Read more

DeVonta Smith had two impressive catches, one on a deep ball to set up the Eagles for yet another leaping grab for a touchdown that gave them a 24-0 halftime lead against Washington.

Smith went up over two defenders for a 44-yard grab as he went down hard to the turf at the 1-yard line. On fourth down, he came back with a 2-yard touchdown catch.