Regrading the Eagles vs. Commanders: Film review shows LB Nicholas Morrow’s impact went beyond sacks

Regrading the Eagles’ 34-31 overtime win over the Commanders upon reviewing the coaches’ film (original instant grades here):

Quarterback: A- remained A-

Jalen Hurts had easily his best game of the season so far. A week ago, a B-minus grade after the win over the Buccaneers was too harsh upon further review. But he deserved every bit of Sunday’s A-minus. Hurts may have had as many tight-window tosses in this game that he had in the first three combined. Credit for the Eagles’ passing game improvement should be sprinkled around to everyone from the coaching staff down to the players, but the quarterback had to execute — and he did.

Hurts tossed dots to wide receiver A.J. Brown in a Cover 2 turkey hole shot in the first quarter, to tight end Dallas Goedert against tight man coverage, and to receiver Olamide Zaccheaus over the middle on a key late third down. And he, of course, had the teardrop touchdown pass to Brown that put the Eagles ahead, 31-24. Many questioned Hurts’ decision to take seven points there rather than milk the clock. Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson wouldn’t say on Tuesday whether his quarterback changed the play based upon his pre-snap look, only that the call was “a pass play to try to get the first down.”

Advertisement

There were some mental errors. Hurts gave receiver DeVonta Smith a chance on a 50-50 ball before the half, and has had plenty of previous success tossing up jump balls to Brown. But he forced a deep shot to the latter in the fourth quarter that could have easily been intercepted. It was on third down and downfield, so a pick there wouldn’t have been a killer. But new punter Braden Mann redeemed himself after two subpar kicks with a boomer that was fair caught at the 7.

The decision that could have ultimately cost the Eagles came in overtime. But as with so many plays in football, there were variables that led to Hurts committing an intentional grounding penalty.

Most prominent was right tackle Lane Johnson (No. 65) giving defensive end James Smith-Williams (No. 96) a free rush at Hurts. Johnson picked up the late blitzer instead, even though he had running back D’Andre Swift (No. 0) behind him in protection. Hurts had to rush his pass from the pocket, but he threw it deep to no one. Maybe Brown was supposed to run a post route, or he thought he would divert deep based on the coverage. But the 10-yard penalty, plus the loss of down, pushed the Eagles temporarily out of field goal range.

Hurts, to his credit, rebounded on the next play and hit Smith over the middle on a hot route, setting up Jake Elliott’s 54-yard game-winning field goal.

Linebacker: C+ upgraded to B+

The most significant grade alteration comes at this position. While Nicholas Morrow’s career-high three sacks were partly a byproduct of Sean Desai’s timely blitzes and pressure applied by D-linemen, he still cleaned up. But he was just as effective as a run defender.

Stopping the run often takes all 11 defenders. Haason Reddick (No. 7) set the edge and stood up the right tackle on this early Brian Robinson (No. 8) rush. And defensive tackles Fletcher Cox (No. 91) and Jordan Davis (No. 90) ate up double team blocks. But Morrow (No. 41) stayed with his keys — despite the eye candy motion at the snap — and shot the gap, keeping Robinson to a minimal gain.

Morrow opened the season on the practice squad, but he has more than earned his promotion since Nakobe Dean’s Week 1 injury. Zach Cunningham, meanwhile, has settled down since the opener and delivered an outing not quite the equal of Morrow, but solid nonetheless.

Coaching: B downgraded to B-

While Johnson’s third-and-11 run call in the red zone has justifiably been criticized, he appeared to have mostly a strong day calling plays in the vertical pass game. He often took advantage of Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio’s reluctance to help rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes vs. Brown.

Desai probably wasn’t as sharp, particularly compared to his performance in his first three games with the Eagles. He might have gotten too cute with a package that employed rookie Nolan Smith as an A-gap-blitzing decoy.

Smith is an edge rusher by trade, and while he hasn’t done much in that regard early in his career, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Most first-year D-linemen struggle against NFL O-linemen. The ones who don’t — like Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter — are unicorns. So patience is needed with Smith.

But Desai put the rookie in a tough spot here. Smith (No. 3) has practiced some as an off-ball linebacker, but not much. And on this third-and-4 — after he dropped — he didn’t get enough depth and quarterback Sam Howell hit wide open receiver Terry McLaurin (No. 17).

“It’s a tough drop for him,” Desai said Tuesday, “and it’s really on me to put him in that situation.”

McLaurin was also wide open because safety Terrell Edmunds (No. 26) gave too much cushion and seemed to anticipate a vertical route even though Washington needed only 4 yards.