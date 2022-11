Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert celebrates his touchdown in the first quarter as the Eagles play the Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Philadelphia. Read more

Following an answer from the Commanders, the Eagles took back a 14-7 lead on a touchdown catch from Dallas Goedert in the first quarter Monday.

In the nine-play drive, Hurts made completions to Jack Stoll for 11 yards and Zach Pascal for 10 yards.

DeVonta Smith drew a pass interference penalty, and on first-and-goal, Hurts dodged defensive linemen to make a jump pass to Goedert.