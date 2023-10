Julio Jones’ first TD catch for the Eagles gives them a 31-24 lead vs. Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Julio Jones (left) and fellow wide receiver A.J. Brown (right) walk together as they warm up before the Philadelphia Eagles play the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field Landover, Pa. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Read more

Safety Reed Blankenship intercepted a pass from Commanders quarterback Sam Howell to set up at first-and-goal, and the Eagles cashed in.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with wide receiver Julio Jones with an 8-yard pass to give the Eagles a 31-24 lead with 7:17 remaining in the fourth quarter Sunday.

The touchdown was Jones’ first for the Eagles in his second game this season.