Julio Jones’ first TD catch for the Eagles gives them a 31-24 lead vs. Commanders
Jones comes up with the go-ahead score after being elevated from the practice squad.
Safety Reed Blankenship intercepted a pass from Commanders quarterback Sam Howell to set up at first-and-goal, and the Eagles cashed in.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with wide receiver Julio Jones with an 8-yard pass to give the Eagles a 31-24 lead with 7:17 remaining in the fourth quarter Sunday.
The touchdown was Jones’ first for the Eagles in his second game this season.