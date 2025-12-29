Eagles favored over Commanders in Week 18; Super Bowl odds take a dip despite win
The Birds are more than a touchdown favorite for Sunday’s regular-season finale at the Linc.
The Eagles extended their winning streak and kept their chances at the No. 2 seed alive with a 13-12 win over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. This week, the final week of the NFL’s regular season, the Birds will host the Washington Commanders at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.
From Philly’s chances to updates on year-end awards, here are some of the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …
Eagles vs. Commanders odds
These teams just met two weeks ago at Northwest Stadium, with the Eagles emerging with a 29-18 win and the first back-to-back NFC East titles in two decades.
Now, the 11-5 Eagles will host the 4-12 Commanders in their regular-season finale, and the Birds still have something to play for. With a win Sunday and a Chicago Bears loss to the Detroit Lions, the Birds can secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Commanders will try to play spoiler 15 days after a dramatic end to their first matchup that featured a fight between players from both sides.
Heading into the Week 18 matchup, the Eagles open as early favorites over their division opponents.
Spread: Commanders +7.5 (-110); Eagles -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Commanders (+315); Eagles (-400)
Total: Over 41.5 (-110); Under 41.5 (-110)
Spread: Commanders +8.5 (-120); Eagles -8.5 (+100)
Moneyline: Commanders (+310); Eagles (-395)
Total: Over 42.5 (-105); Under 42.5 (-115)
NFC odds update
At both sportsbooks, the Eagles have fallen to the fourth spot in the race to win the NFC championship. The Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks remain in the top two spots. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers have overtaken the Eagles for the third spot, making it an all-NFC West top three.
Super Bowl odds
Despite dropping to fourth in the NFC, the Eagles’ odds remained the same. The same cannot be said for their Super Bowl odds, which have fallen at both sportsbooks. At FanDuel, the Birds remain in the top five — sitting below the Denver Broncos and tied with the 49ers. At DraftKings, they’re outside of the top five. The Rams and the Seahawks remain the favorites to win the big game.
MVP odds
According to oddsmakers, it’s down to a two-man race between Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye for league MVP. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts continues to fall further in the odds.