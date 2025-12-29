Eagles favored over Commanders in Week 18; Super Bowl odds take a dip despite win

The Eagles extended their winning streak and kept their chances at the No. 2 seed alive with a 13-12 win over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. This week, the final week of the NFL’s regular season, the Birds will host the Washington Commanders at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

From Philly’s chances to updates on year-end awards, here are some of the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Commanders odds

These teams just met two weeks ago at Northwest Stadium, with the Eagles emerging with a 29-18 win and the first back-to-back NFC East titles in two decades.

Advertisement

Now, the 11-5 Eagles will host the 4-12 Commanders in their regular-season finale, and the Birds still have something to play for. With a win Sunday and a Chicago Bears loss to the Detroit Lions, the Birds can secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Commanders will try to play spoiler 15 days after a dramatic end to their first matchup that featured a fight between players from both sides.

Heading into the Week 18 matchup, the Eagles open as early favorites over their division opponents.

FanDuel

Spread: Commanders +7.5 (-110); Eagles -7.5 (-110) Moneyline: Commanders (+315); Eagles (-400) Total: Over 41.5 (-110); Under 41.5 (-110)

Advertisement

DraftKings

Spread: Commanders +8.5 (-120); Eagles -8.5 (+100) Moneyline: Commanders (+310); Eagles (-395) Total: Over 42.5 (-105); Under 42.5 (-115)

» READ MORE: Even Skip Bayless thinks Eagles are headed back to Super Bowl after ‘impressive’ win. Here’s what they’re saying.

At both sportsbooks, the Eagles have fallen to the fourth spot in the race to win the NFC championship. The Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks remain in the top two spots. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers have overtaken the Eagles for the third spot, making it an all-NFC West top three.

FanDuel

Advertisement

Current Past Rams Current +280 Past +240 Seahawks Current +290 Past +300 49ers Current +440 Past +850 Eagles Current +450 Past +450 Bears Current +900 Past +850 Packers Current +950 Past +700

DraftKings

Current Past Seahawks Current +270 Past +260 Rams Current +270 Past +225 49ers Current +450 Past +850 Eagles Current +500 Past +500 Bears Current +900 Past +850 Packers Current +950 Past +850

» READ MORE: Eagles’ inexplicable second half offense nearly soils defensive gem vs. Josh Allen and the Bills

Matthew Stafford and the Rams remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Super Bowl odds

Despite dropping to fourth in the NFC, the Eagles’ odds remained the same. The same cannot be said for their Super Bowl odds, which have fallen at both sportsbooks. At FanDuel, the Birds remain in the top five — sitting below the Denver Broncos and tied with the 49ers. At DraftKings, they’re outside of the top five. The Rams and the Seahawks remain the favorites to win the big game.

FanDuel

Advertisement

Current Past Rams Current +490 Past +440 Seahawks Current +600 Past +600 Broncos Current +800 Past +900 Eagles Current +900 Past +850 49ers Current +900 Past -- Bills Current +1000 Past +900

DraftKings

Current Past Rams Current +475 Past +400 Seahawks Current +500 Past +500 Broncos Current +750 Past +900 Patriots Current +900 Past +900 49ers Current +950 Past -- Eagles Current +1000 Past +950

» READ MORE: Eagles just might muddle their way to another Super Bowl, thanks to Jalen Carter and the NFL’s best defense | David Murphy

MVP odds

According to oddsmakers, it’s down to a two-man race between Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye for league MVP. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts continues to fall further in the odds.

FanDuel

Current Past Matthew Stafford Current -250 Past -215 Drake Maye Current +200 Past +180 Trevor Lawrence Current +20000 Past +3500 Justin Herbert Current +30000 Past +8000 ... Current Past Jalen Hurts Current +40000 Past +30000

DraftKings