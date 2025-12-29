Skip to content
Eagles

Eagles favored over Commanders in Week 18; Super Bowl odds take a dip despite win

The Birds are more than a touchdown favorite for Sunday’s regular-season finale at the Linc.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will look to cap their regular season with a win over the Commanders on Sunday.
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will look to cap their regular season with a win over the Commanders on Sunday.

The Eagles extended their winning streak and kept their chances at the No. 2 seed alive with a 13-12 win over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. This week, the final week of the NFL’s regular season, the Birds will host the Washington Commanders at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

From Philly’s chances to updates on year-end awards, here are some of the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Commanders odds
NFC odds update
Super Bowl odds
MVP odds

Eagles vs. Commanders odds

These teams just met two weeks ago at Northwest Stadium, with the Eagles emerging with a 29-18 win and the first back-to-back NFC East titles in two decades.

Now, the 11-5 Eagles will host the 4-12 Commanders in their regular-season finale, and the Birds still have something to play for. With a win Sunday and a Chicago Bears loss to the Detroit Lions, the Birds can secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Commanders will try to play spoiler 15 days after a dramatic end to their first matchup that featured a fight between players from both sides.

Heading into the Week 18 matchup, the Eagles open as early favorites over their division opponents.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Commanders +7.5 (-110); Eagles -7.5 (-110)

  2. Moneyline: Commanders (+315); Eagles (-400)

  3. Total: Over 41.5 (-110); Under 41.5 (-110)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Commanders +8.5 (-120); Eagles -8.5 (+100)

  2. Moneyline: Commanders (+310); Eagles (-395)

  3. Total: Over 42.5 (-105); Under 42.5 (-115)

NFC odds update

At both sportsbooks, the Eagles have fallen to the fourth spot in the race to win the NFC championship. The Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks remain in the top two spots. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers have overtaken the Eagles for the third spot, making it an all-NFC West top three.

FanDuel

Rams
Current
+280
Past
+240
Seahawks
Current
+290
Past
+300
49ers
Current
+440
Past
+850
Eagles
Current
+450
Past
+450
Bears
Current
+900
Past
+850
Packers
Current
+950
Past
+700

DraftKings

Seahawks
Current
+270
Past
+260
Rams
Current
+270
Past
+225
49ers
Current
+450
Past
+850
Eagles
Current
+500
Past
+500
Bears
Current
+900
Past
+850
Packers
Current
+950
Past
+850

Matthew Stafford and the Rams remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl.
Matthew Stafford and the Rams remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl odds

Despite dropping to fourth in the NFC, the Eagles’ odds remained the same. The same cannot be said for their Super Bowl odds, which have fallen at both sportsbooks. At FanDuel, the Birds remain in the top five — sitting below the Denver Broncos and tied with the 49ers. At DraftKings, they’re outside of the top five. The Rams and the Seahawks remain the favorites to win the big game.

FanDuel

Rams
Current
+490
Past
+440
Seahawks
Current
+600
Past
+600
Broncos
Current
+800
Past
+900
Eagles
Current
+900
Past
+850
49ers
Current
+900
Past
--
Bills
Current
+1000
Past
+900

DraftKings

Rams
Current
+475
Past
+400
Seahawks
Current
+500
Past
+500
Broncos
Current
+750
Past
+900
Patriots
Current
+900
Past
+900
49ers
Current
+950
Past
--
Eagles
Current
+1000
Past
+950

MVP odds

According to oddsmakers, it’s down to a two-man race between Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye for league MVP. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts continues to fall further in the odds.

FanDuel

Matthew Stafford
Current
-250
Past
-215
Drake Maye
Current
+200
Past
+180
Trevor Lawrence
Current
+20000
Past
+3500
Justin Herbert
Current
+30000
Past
+8000
...
Current
Past
Jalen Hurts
Current
+40000
Past
+30000

DraftKings

Matthew Stafford
Current
-230
Past
-215
Drake Maye
Current
+180
Past
+180
Trevor Lawrence
Current
+15000
Past
+3500
Caleb Williams
Current
+15000
Past
--
...
Current
Past
Jalen Hurts
Current
+50000
Past
+30000