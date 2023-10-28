Eagles vs. Commanders predictions: Expert Week 8 picks from the local and national media

Following a big win over the high-powered Miami Dolphins, the Eagles now turn their attention to back-to-back division games, starting with their Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. And with a date with the Dallas Cowboys on the horizon, Nick Sirianni’s squad would be wise not to overlook the Commanders, who took the Birds to overtime in their first meeting this season at Lincoln Financial Field.

In the three weeks since scoring 31 points in that OT loss to the Eagles, quarterback Sam Howell and the Washington offense combined to score just 43 total points, including seven in last week’s loss to the New York Giants.

The Birds, on the other hand, are bringing some serious momentum with them to FedEx Field after bouncing back from a Week 6 loss to the New York Jets with last weekend’s victory over the Dolphins. And, as seven-point favorites at FanDuel, the expectation is that Jalen Hurts & Co. keep that momentum rolling, especially after Howie Roseman went out and upgraded the safety position by trading for Kevin Byard.

It’s not just the oddsmakers picking the Birds to win. Here’s a look at what the experts in the local and national media are saying, starting right here with our own Eagles beat writers.

Inquirer beat writer predictions

Last week, we saw multiple beat writers pick against the Eagles for the first time all season, which was very much par for the course among all the football writers we survey each week. This week, it’s back to where it was much of the first month and a half of the season, with all four Inquirer writers picking the Birds. Here’s more from Olivia Reiner:

Let’s cut to the chase — the Eagles should win this game handily barring in-game injuries. They did anything but that in their last outing against the Commanders. The defense was inconsistent, allowing the Commanders to come back in the fourth quarter and tie the game. The offense converted just four of 12 third downs (33.3%). But just as they had in the first few games of the season, the Eagles found a way to win. Olivia Reiner

For the rest of her prediction — as well as predictions from Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino — check out our full Week 8 picks here.

National media predictions

Here’s what those around the country think about this Sunday’s matchup between the Eagles and Commanders ...

ESPN.com: All nine of their football experts are picking the Birds to win this weekend. NFL.com: Each of their five NFL editors is picking the Eagles, with four of the five predicting they also cover the spread. CBS Sports: It’s another clean sweep, with all eight of their NFL experts taking the Eagles. And six of those eight believe the Birds will also cover the spread (which they have listed at 6.5 points). Sports Illustrated: No surprises here: All seven MMQB writers think the Eagles will win.

The Ringer: The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia makes his picks against the spread. This week, he’s banking on the Commanders keeping it close again and covering the spread (but not winning outright). Yahoo Sports: Frank Schwab also picks against the spread, but he’s backing the Birds because he doesn’t think they’ll ”sleepwalk against the Commanders twice.” The Athletic: Eleven writers, and another 11 picks for the Eagles. USA TODAY: All eight of their football writers are predicting the Birds get win No. 7.

Pro Football Talk: Both Mike Florio and Chris Simms have the Eagles winning comfortably. Bleacher Report: Their consensus pick is an Eagles win and cover, with all of their writers picking the Birds. Sporting News: Both Bill Bender and Vinnie Iyer have the Birds winning on Sunday — and covering the spread.

Local media predictions

Let’s take a look at who some local writers are picking to win ...