Eagles’ A.J. Brown continues to make history one 100-yard game at a time

A.J. Brown is riding the hottest streak of his career.

The Eagles’ 26-year-old wide receiver has recorded five consecutive games with 125-plus receiving yards, tying Pat Studstill (1966) and Calvin Johnson (2012) for the longest such streak in NFL history. Brown’s 809 receiving yards rank second in the league behind only Tyreek Hill, 902.

After he caught 10 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown this past Sunday in the team’s 31-17 win over the Dolphins, Brown was awarded NFC offensive player of the week for the first time in his career.

“It’s an honor,” Brown said Friday. “I’m extremely blessed. I credit my teammates for pushing and challenging me each and every day. I’m truly blessed.”

If Brown exceeds 100 receiving yards on Sunday afternoon — with the Eagles scheduled to visit the Washington Commanders in a Week 8 divisional meeting at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. — he could become the first NFL player to produce 100-plus receiving yards in six consecutive games since ... teammate Julio Jones in 2018.

“It means I’m working hard. I’m doing the right things. Fortunately, I’m not really worried about [his receiving yards streak],” Brown said. “I just try to go out there and make the most of my opportunities, and try to get the win. I’m forever grateful.”

Added coach Nick Sirianni: “Everybody knows how good he’s been playing...I think what impressed me the most are the things that he’s not getting recognized for, and what he’s been doing for this team, not just catching the football and not just being on the field. It gives me goosebumps to think about. It’s the things he’s doing that are unseen where other guys are getting the shine.

“So that speaks to why he has the ‘C’ on his chest and why he’s a captain of this team. He just keeps getting better every time he steps on the field and that’s the most recognizable thing.”

During the first meeting involving these two teams on Oct. 1, Brown had a season-high 175 receiving yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles won 34-31 in overtime.

“[Commanders] are going to play hard,” Brown said. “They know us and we know them. I’m expecting a heavyweight battle. I’m not going there thinking we are just going to roll over these guys. No — we’ve got to come to work. We’ve got to execute on offense. It’s a division game. We don’t take it slightly. We’ve got to put our hard hat on.”

