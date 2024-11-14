Eagles vs. Commanders predictions roundup: Expert picks for Week 11 on ‘Thursday Night Football’

After embarrassing the Cowboys, 34-6, in Dallas, the Eagles must turn the page quickly for an important Thursday night matchup against the Washington Commanders in a battle for first place in the NFC East. The Birds’ victory over the Cowboys marked the team’s fifth straight win after an early bye week and saw them move past the Commanders for the division lead.

The Eagles are currently 3.5-point favorites over the up-and-coming Commanders (7-3), who had won three straight games before suffering a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

The Eagles, meanwhile, sit with an impressive 7-2 record heading into this prime-time NFC East battle. Will rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels lead the Commanders to a win in a tough matchup on the road? Or will Jalen Hurts and the Eagles hold on to first place in the division? Here’s what experts in the local and national media are saying.

Inquirer beat writers

As always, we start with our own Eagles beat writers. What do they think about the matchup with the Commanders? Here’s an excerpt from EJ Smith’s prediction, which is exactly what Philly fans want to see …

Between the collection of talent between the two teams and the postseason stakes, this game lives up to the prime-time billing it has received. We’ll learn plenty about both teams coming out of this one, even though Thursday night games, especially ones between division rivals, are always prone to something unpredictable. This feels like a toss-up, but the Eagles’ recent run of games gives me some confidence they’ll have enough to win at home. Prediction: Eagles 31, Commanders 27 EJ Smith

For a look at more of Smith’s prediction, plus how our three other Eagles writers are predicting this one, check out our full predictions here.

National media predictions

Now, here’s what those around the country think about the Eagles’ chances this week …

ESPN: Four of their six experts are picking the Birds to win on Thursday night. Bleacher Report: Six of Bleacher Report’s eight experts like the Eagles over the Commanders. Pro Football Talk: Mike Florio and Chris Simms both picked the Birds to win, saying they have the better talent and the momentum after winning five in a row. Sports Illustrated: Five of the six experts from Sports Illustrated picked the Eagles to win. Sporting News: Sporting News picked the Eagles to get the win and improve to 8-2.

Local media predictions

Here’s what media in the Philadelphia area think will happen on Sunday …