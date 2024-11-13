Skip to content
Eagles
Eagles vs. Commanders predictions: Our writers make their picks for Week 11

The Eagles and Commanders square off on Thursday night. With offensive playmakers on both sides, who'll take first place in the NFC East?

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown catches a late fourth-quarter touchdown past Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Philadelphia.Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer
The Eagles host the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Here are our writers’ predictions for Week 11.

  1. Three of our writers are picking the Eagles to beat the Commanders, and the one who predicted a Commanders win doesn’t necessarily love the pick. First place in the NFC East is on the line.

  2. Commanders standout rookie Jayden Daniels is a dual-threat quarterback, and the Eagles haven’t faced someone quite like him this season. Can they slow him down like the Pittsburgh Steelers did last week?

  3. The Eagles have the edge in the passing game, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore will be out with a hamstring injury after the Commanders acquired him at the trade deadline.