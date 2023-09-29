Eagles beat writers make their predictions for the game against the Washington Commanders

The Eagles host the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Here are the game predictions from the Eagles beat writers for Week 4.

Olivia Reiner

In their blowout, 37-3 loss last week to the Buffalo Bills, the Washington Commanders conceded 168 rushing yards on 33 carries. The week before, the Commanders allowed 122 rushing yards on 23 carries in their narrow 35-33 win against the Denver Broncos.

That noise you’re hearing is running back D’Andre Swift’s and quarterback Jalen Hurts’ music.

Advertisement

While the Eagles’ passing game is a work in progress that showed signs of life on Monday against the Buccaneers, their run game has proven to be a boon through three weeks. The Eagles rank second in the league in rushing yards (557, 308 of which have been contributed by Swift) and have picked up a league-high 37 first downs on runs.

Credit to the Eagles’ offensive line, too, for paving the way for their runners. Among offensive linemen who have taken at least 50 run-block snaps this season, the Eagles have three starters who Pro Football Focus graded in the top 20 — left tackle Jordan Mailata (88.0, No. 1), right tackle Lane Johnson (78.6, No. 11), and left guard Landon Dickerson (73.9, No. 18).

Through three weeks, the Commanders rank No. 22 in the league in rushing yards allowed (386) and No. 27 in yards per attempt (4.8). The Eagles ought to look to exploit that matchup.

On the other side of the ball, the Commanders are having a hard time keeping quarterback Sam Howell’s jersey clean. Howell has been sacked a league-high 19 times in three games, absorbing six more sacks than the next two quarterbacks on the list, Tennessee Titans’ Ryan Tannehill and Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields. He was sacked nine times against Buffalo alone.

According to PFF, Howell has been sacked on 39.6% of his pressures, which is the most among quarterbacks who have dropped back to pass at least 28 times. The going won’t get any easier for the Commanders against the Eagles. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter and defensive end Josh Sweat have been giving quarterbacks fits this season, racking up 15 and 12 pressures, respectively, in three games. Each player, in addition to defensive tackle Jordan Davis, has a sack and a half.

Last year, the Eagles dropped one of their three regular-season losses to the Commanders to bring their eight-game winning streak to an end. If the Eagles can win the turnover battle and force the Commanders off the field on third down, two areas they struggled with in last year’s loss, they should come out on top to go 4-0.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Commanders 17

Josh Tolentino

Could Sunday be Haason Reddick’s breakout party? The NFL’s 2022 sack leader (19 1/2) has yet to notch sack No. 1 through three games, but Reddick has finally ditched the cast he sported over his surgically-repaired thumb. The Eagles have generated a majority of their pressure from the interior thus far, but this matchup could bode well for their edge rushers.

Howell has been sacked an NFL-high 19 times (6.3 per game) with a total loss of 124 yards. At this current rate, Howell is on pace to be sacked 108 sacks. For reference, the NFL high is 76 sacks, set by David Carr in 2002. Finally, during last season’s first meeting involving these two teams, the Eagles sacked former quarterback Carson Wentz a whopping nine times.

Offensively, the Eagles would like the passing game to reach another level. Tight end Dallas Goedert has just 63 receiving yards across 11 catches and Jalen Hurts has thrown only three touchdowns (two to DeVonta Smith and one to Olamide Zaacheaus). The Eagles have relied heavily on their run game, which ranks second in the NFL behind Swift’s 308 rushing yards and 6.8 average.

There are warranted concerns about Washington’s interior defensive line — and divisional matchups always tend to be tighter than expected — but right guard Cam Jurgens, along with left guard Landon Dickerson, and center Jason Kelce did a fine collective job in limiting Vita Vea less than one week ago. As long as the Eagles continue to control the line of scrimmage, a facet they’ve accomplished through the first month of the regular season, it should be smooth sailing to 4-0.

Prediction: Eagles 33, Commanders 17

The Eagles host the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest story lines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.