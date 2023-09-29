Eagles are thin at safety vs. Commanders with Sydney Brown out and Justin Evans questionable

The Eagles are rolling into Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders with a couple of question marks at safety.

Sydney Brown (hamstring) was ruled out for the game on Friday, four days after sustaining his injury on Monday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did not practice all week long. Sources told The Inquirer on Tuesday that the injury is not considered serious.

Additionally, Justin Evans (neck) is listed as questionable to play against the Commanders. Like Brown, Evans was also injured against the Buccaneers, exiting the game after taking just six defensive snaps. Evans was listed as a nonparticipant on the injury report on Wednesday and Thursday, but on Friday, he was upgraded to a full participant.

The Eagles have just two fully-healthy safeties on the active 53-man roster in Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds.

“We’re ready to go,” coach Nick Sirianni said before Friday’s practice. “We have good depth here, guys that are multi-purpose throughout the secondary, so we feel like we have a good plan that we’ve been getting ready for all week with practice.”

If need be, the Eagles could promote safety Tristin McCollum from the practice squad to the game day roster for added depth. McCollum, 24, signed with the Houston Texans last year as an undrafted free agent out of Sam Houston State and spent the season on their practice squad. The Eagles signed McCollum to a future/reserve contract in January and he ultimately joined the practice squad at the end of training camp.

“We look at this as a 69-man roster not a 53-man roster, so he’s done a really good job,” Sirianni said of McCollum. “We keep guys around that we can develop and that can also be ready to step in and play if their number is called. We’re confident in him if his number is called that he can come in and do an effective job.”

For a second straight week, wide receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring) has been ruled out. Watkins initially sustained his injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. Although he was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday, Watkins was upgraded to limited participation on Thursday and Friday this week, a good sign for his progress moving forward.

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus is likely to see increased snaps on offense in the slot in Watkins’ place, just as he did against the Buccaneers. Zaccheaus ranked second on the team in receiving yards last week, registering two catches for 58 yards and a touchdown, the first of his Eagles career.

While two players have been ruled out, running back Boston Scott (concussion) will be available to play after missing Monday’s game against the Buccaneers. Scott was a full participant in practice all week long after clearing concussion protocol.

Additionally, left guard Landon Dickerson, who left Monday’s game with a knee contusion, was a full participant in practice this week and is available to play against the Commanders.

Both wide receiver DeVonta Smith (illness) and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (knee) were limited participants in Friday’s practice, but each are listed as available to play.

