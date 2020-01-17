The Eagles announced Friday that former edge rusher Connor Barwin has been named special assistant to general manager Howie Roseman.
Yes, that’s assistant to the general manager, not assistant general manager, so this is the place to make any Dwight Schrute references that come to mind. The team said Barwin will work in scouting during the offseason -- he has attended East-West Shrine Game practices this week on the Eagles’ behalf -- and then will work in player development during the season. His return to the organization has long been rumored.
Barwin, 33, was the Houston Texans’ second-round draft choice in 2009, and played for the Eagles from 2013-16, where he recorded 31.5 of his 56.5 career sacks. In 2014, his 14.5 sacks and 21 quarterback hits earned a Pro Bowl invitation. He then played for the Rams and Giants before retiring in October.
Barwin is a Fishtown resident who has championed urban causes here through his Make the World Better foundation.
“I want to stay involved,” Barwin told the Eagles’ website. “I want to help this team wherever I can, and also learn the other side of the game from the coaches and the personnel side. There’s still a lot I can learn about the on-field part of the game, as well. I love being around the game. I still want to win a Super Bowl, multiple Super Bowls.”
Barwin will be part of the team’s contingent at Senior Bowl practices next week in Mobile, Ala.