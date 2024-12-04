Cooper DeJean’s phone was buzzing after he lifted Derrick Henry off the ground. Where did that celebration come from?

Cooper DeJean wasn’t prepared for the aftermath of his tackle on Derrick Henry.

The rookie cornerback lifted the 6-foot-2, 247-pound running back — the only player who stands between Saquon Barkley winning the NFL’s rushing title — off the ground and drove him into the field on a critical third-down stop midway through the fourth quarter to help the Eagles preserve their signature win over the Ravens in Baltimore.

“I really didn’t expect all that reaction to be as big as it was,” DeJean said Wednesday. “It was crazy. My phone was blowing up. I had a bunch of people texting me.”

It was a talker. CBS announcer Jim Nantz described DeJean’s tackle as Henry being “pile-driven into the ground.” It prompted sports talker Skip Bayless to post on social media about the Eagles’ rookie cornerback duo of DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell.

It wasn’t DeJean’s first game-changing tackle against one of the NFL’s top offensive players. During the Eagles’ Week 8 win in Cincinnati, DeJean tracked and tackled Ja’Marr Chase in the flat on a fourth-down play that gave the Eagles the ball in Cincinnati territory late in the third quarter and allowed them to extend their lead to two scores.

DeJean, who gives up 50 pounds to Henry, reiterated Wednesday that he did feel the hit Sunday, though he didn’t show it in the moment. His first response was to pull out a new celebration that the defense came up with last week. DeJean lifted his arms above his head and waved them up and down.

What did it mean?

“Just kind of, like, after a big hit, just calm down,” DeJean said.

Where did it come from?

“It was really a group,” DeJean said. “More the linebackers.”

Asked about its origin, Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean said it was from the defensive line. “We gave it to Coop, though,” he said. It started with the defensive line, Dean explained, and then was passed on to the linebackers, who then shared it with the defensive backs. Call it a whisper down the lane of sorts.

As for what he thinks it means, Dean said: “It’s open for interpretation. For me, it’s a team celebration.”

On the play, Dean dropped back into zone coverage and picked up a crossing Nelson Agholor. He was across the field on the other side of the hash when DeJean lifted Henry and drove him into the ground to force a fourth-and-long that resulted in a turnover on downs. Dean then sprinted across the field to join DeJean in the arm-waving.

“It was perfect,” Dean said of DeJean’s celebration. “The timing was great. The way he did it was great. It was all perfect. The perfect moment for it. He did it at the right time.”

Everything seems to be right place, right time for an Eagles defense that now ranks atop the NFL in fewest yards allowed per game. The Eagles are 10-2, on an eight-game winning streak, and have four of their final five games at home, starting Sunday vs. a Carolina Panthers team that is 3-9. That record, though, needs some context. The Panthers have lost their last two games by three points apiece, to Kansas City and Tampa Bay. Those came after consecutive wins over New Orleans and the New York Giants.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has looked a lot better since returning from being benched.

“You can’t look too much into a record,” DeJean said. “He throws the ball really well. He can escape the pocket. We’ve got to try to contain him and when he gets outside the pocket we got to stay on our coverage down the field and create tight windows.”

The Eagles are third in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game. They held Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson to just 237 passing yards Sunday and, after falling behind in the first quarter, 9-0, allowed just seven points in the second half, a garbage-time touchdown. That continued another trend for the Eagles, who are outscoring their opponents in the second half by seven points per game.

What’s gone into that?

“I think it goes back to our conditioning and being tougher for longer,” DeJean said. “We want to be playing our best toward the end of the game. That’s when the moment gets big, especially in a tight game down the stretch, being able to play your best ball and not be tired, physically and mentally, down the stretch. We want to be at our best in those moments.”

He certainly was on Sunday.

Mann wins weekly award

Eagles punter Braden Mann was named the NFC’s special teams player of the week.

Mann punted six times vs. the Ravens. Five of them were downed inside the 20-yard line and two inside the 10, including one that was downed at the 1-yard line. That punt in the second quarter led to a three-and-out and gave the Eagles a short field for the first points of the game.

“Braden’s been doing a really good job,” special teams coordinator Michael Clay said. “You look at everything, you’re like ‘He’s just going to have a quiet year.’ But he’s been doing an amazing job for us when it comes to putting the ball in a place where we can cover, putting the ball where we can down the ball, and help the team in any way we can.

“In one of those games that turned into a field position game, it kind of sparked a little bit with that defense with the three-and-out right there.”