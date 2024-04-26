Eagles trade up to select DB Cooper DeJean in the NFL draft’s second round

The Eagles continued revamping their secondary on Friday, trading up 10 spots to take Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean with the 40th overall pick to start the second day of the NFL draft.

DeJean, widely considered a first-round prospect going into the draft, played primarily as an outside cornerback with the Hawkeyes but has the versatility to play slot cornerback or safety. The Eagles moved up 10 spots to get the 21-year-old, sending picks No. 50, No. 53, and No. 161 to the Washington Commanders in exchange for picks No. 40, No. 78, and No. 152.

DeJean was a two-year starter for Iowa and finished his career with seven interceptions, 20 pass breakups, and 120 total tackles. The 6-foot, 203-pounder was also an impactful punt returner at Iowa and was named the Big Ten punt returner of the year last season to go along with winning the conference’s honors as best defensive back. His versatility was apparent at Iowa, where he’d sometimes line up in the slot to match up with tight ends.

Although he missed the last four games of last season with a fractured fibula that also held him out of the combine, DeJean had promising athletic testing at a private workout earlier this month. A former all-state sprinter in Iowa as a high schooler, DeJean ran a sub 4.5-second 40-yard dash and a 10-foot broad jump according to several media reports.

It’s worth noting the Green Bay Packers, another team in need of secondary help, traded out of the 41st pick after the Eagles’ took DeJean. The Eagles now have two college cornerbacks atop their draft class, with DeJean’s selection coming one day after the team drafted Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell No. 22 overall.