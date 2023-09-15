Sources: Eagles’ Avonte Maddox has torn pec, likely out for rest of the season

Avonte Maddox has what is believed to be a torn pectoral muscle, which would likely sideline the Eagles cornerback for the rest of the season, NFL sources said.

Maddox underwent an MRI this morning and is expected to seek a second opinion, one source said.

He suffered the injury making a tackle in the second quarter of the Eagles’ 34-28 victory over the Vikings on Thursday night. He was replaced by Mario Goodrich.

While Goodrich is currently Maddox’s backup in the slot, the Eagles could look elsewhere for a replacement. Outside corner James Bradberry, who missed the Vikings game with a concussion, took some snaps in the slot during training camp and could move inside.

Josh Jobe, who had an up-and-down night in place of Bradberry, would then likely be the starter outside alongside Darius Slay.

Maddox missed 21 games to injury in the first five years of his career. Last season, he sat out eight games with ankle, hamstring, and toe injuries. The latter injury occurred in Week 15 vs. the Cowboys.

His replacement in that game, Josiah Scott, was later beat on a third-and-30. Scott was in training camp this summer, but didn’t make the roster.

The 27-year-old Maddox is in the third year of a four-year extension he signed in 2020. His expanding contract isn’t guaranteed in 2024.