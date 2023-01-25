Slot cornerback Avonte Maddox returns to Eagles practice

Eagles slot cornerback Avonte Maddox returned to practice Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex for the first time in nearly a month.

After missing the last four weeks with a toe injury suffered on Christmas Eve against the Dallas Cowboys, Maddox was listed as a limited participant in practice on the Eagles injury report. The Eagles held a walk-through Wednesday afternoon, meaning the injury report is an estimation of a player’s availability if the team held a regular practice session.

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson has filled in for Maddox at the nickel cornerback position the last two games and has played well, but Maddox would give the Eagles a slight boost in versatility.

Undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship has taken Gardner-Johnson’s usual spot as the weakside safety in the Eagles defense during Maddox’s absence. If Gardner-Johnson returns to the back end with Maddox in the fold, he would give the Eagles greater flexibility matching up, especially against an offense as versatile as the 49ers’, entering Sunday’s NFC championship game.