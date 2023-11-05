Skip to content
Eagles
Another Jalen Hurts TD pass to A.J. Brown extends the Eagles’ lead vs. Cowboys

The Eagles lead the Cowboys 28-17 in the third quarter after Hurts found Brown.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates a third-quarter touchdown, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates a third-quarter touchdown, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer
    by Mia Messina
    Published 

The Eagles extended their lead to 28-17 against the Cowboys as quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 4-yard pass play with 1:13 remaining in the third quarter Sunday.

The touchdown capped an 11-play, 87-yard drive full of penalty calls against the Cowboys, including pass interference on Dallas’ Stephon Gilmore against Brown for 17 yards. Dallas Goedert also had a 28-yard reception, but suffered a forearm injury on the play and left the game.