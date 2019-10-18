I guess I still have a decent amount of faith in Carson Wentz, against a defense that has underperformed and is a bit banged-up. And if the Eagles’ pass-rushers can’t get traction against backup Cowboys tackles, then we were fooling ourselves about this team’s talent level all along. This week will tell us. I’m unsure how the juggled linebacking rotation will affect the team’s ability to control Ezekiel Elliott, but nobody has really beaten the Eagles with the run game this year.