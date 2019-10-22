Might that change, too? It could happen. The Cowboys lost to the Saints and Packers, but those teams are both 6-1, and they played the Saints on the road, and the Packers employ Aaron Rodgers, the best quarterback ever. They then lost to the Jets, but did so without their two starting tackles, without two starting cornerbacks, and without two starting receivers (Cooper left after the first series). Five of those players returned Sunday night. All played well. DeMarcus Lawrence, who recorded his first sack in 10 games against the Eagles, was inspired.