Pederson’s teams have shown resiliency before. But they’ve never gotten whooped two weeks in a row like this. The Bills are 5-1, but they are beatable, even on the road. The NFL is an odd bird. A team’s momentum can change week to week. The Eagles’ didn’t Sunday, but I recall four years ago when Kelly’s team lost three in a row, with the last two by blowout. I thought they were cooked. But they went into New England and beat the Patriots. That group would eventually burn out, but I have yet to see this year’s collection giving up like it did that season.