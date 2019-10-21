Thank’s for the comment, Chris. Roseman, the Eagles’ vice president/general manager, has come under fire lately. One thing must be remembered — the Eagles wouldn’t have won the Super Bowl without the moves that Roseman made. Of course, that doesn’t give him a lifetime pass with the Eagles fans. More than trades, there have been some disappointing high draft choices, such as second-rounder Sidney Jones. Roseman also came under fire for not acquiring cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was dealt from Jacksonville to the Rams for a fairly steep price (two No. 1 picks and a No. 4). Before ripping Roseman, give him at least until the Oct. 29 trade deadline. One gets the feeling Roseman will do something by then, but not if it means mortgaging the future a chance to win now.