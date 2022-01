Philadelphia Eagles tight end Tyree Jackson (80) spikes the ball after making a first quarter touchdown Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Read more

Gardner Minshew got the start against the Cowboys on Saturday, drove the Eagles down the field on the opening drive, and shoveled a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyree Jackson.

For Jackson, it was his first career catch as he got playing time while tight ends Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll remain on the COVID-19 reserve list.

