The Eagles got healthy just in time for Sunday’s prime-time game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox, and Jake Elliott are all expected to return to the lineup after missing time. The Eagles also listed offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson, and Isaac Seumalo on the injury report without a designation, which means they’ll be ready for the stiffest test of the season so far. They practiced Friday.

Reserve cornerback Josh Jobe (shoulder) and edge rusher Janarius Robinson (ankle) are both questionable for Sunday. The Eagles also have Andre Dillard seemingly ready to return from injured reserve, but would need to clear a spot to get the backup left tackle onto the active roster.

The Cowboys had a couple surprises on their injury report. Although Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said the team was preparing for backup quarterback Cooper Rush to start against the Eagles, Dak Prescott is listed as questionable going into the weekend. The Cowboys’ starting quarterback has missed the last four games with a thumb injury but returned to practice this week.

Star receiver CeeDee Lamb also popped up on the injury report Friday for the first time and is questionable for Sunday with a hip injury that held him out of the final practice of the week. Cowboys guard Jason Peters, an Eagles all-time great, is also questionable with a chest injury.

Mailata missed last Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with a shoulder injury suffered in Week 4. He didn’t fly with the team with the hopes of rehabbing the shoulder enough to play against the Cowboys.

The 6-foot-8, 365-pound lineman said Friday that he felt good enough to play, but the training staff would make the final decision.

“It’s not up to me,” Mailata said. “These guys protect me from me. I want to play. In my head, I’m playing. I’ve been preparing like I’m playing, but Sunday is going to be the final call.”

