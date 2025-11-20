Eagles center Cam Jurgens takes the next step in concussion protocol by returning to practice

The Eagles may end up only being down one starting offensive lineman when they travel to Dallas to play the Cowboys this weekend.

Center Cam Jurgens, who left Sunday’s game and missed Wednesday’s practice with a concussion, returned to the practice field on Thursday. Jurgens stretched and then participated in individual drills with the rest of the offensive linemen during the portion of practice open to reporters. He was still sporting a brace on his right knee.

Jurgens will likely be listed as a limited participant when the official practice report comes out later Thursday afternoon.

Jurgens returning to the field is a sign that he is progressing through the NFL’s return-to-participation protocol, a five-step process players must progress through before being cleared to return to the field for a game.

A right knee injury knocked Jurgens out of the Eagles’ Week 7 game in Minnesota. He returned to Sunday’s 16-9 victory over the Lions but was injured and left the game in the fourth quarter. Brett Toth, who filled in in Jurgens’ absence, finished the game Sunday for the Eagles.

The Eagles, of course, will be without Lane Johnson (Lisfranc injury) Sunday, and Fred Johnson will take his spot at right tackle.

They will face a Dallas front that has improved with the addition of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who the Cowboys acquired from the Jets before the trade deadline. Williams, who plays next to the talented Kenny Clark in the interior, tallied a season-high five pressures in his Cowboys debut Monday night on 28 pass rushes, according to Next Gen Stats. Williams was credited with 1½ sacks. Williams was doubled on half of those 28 pass rushes.

The Eagles will likely need to focus extra attention on Williams, regardless of whether a banged-up Jurgens returns or Toth gets the nod.

Williams has also been stout against the run. He leads all interior defensive linemen in run stops (26), according to Pro Football Focus. In his debut Monday, the Cowboys did not allow a single rushing yard before contact, according to Next Gen, with all 27 Raiders rushing yards gained after contact.

Jurgens could clear protocol in time to face one of his toughest challenges yet.