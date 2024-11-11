Jason Kelce stops by Eagles bars in LA during win over Cowboys

Eagles fans had an amazing time watching the dominant 34-6 win over Dallas, and not just in Philadelphia. Jason Kelce, in town for Monday Night Football, stopped by some Eagles bars in Los Angeles to celebrate the Birds’ rivalry win.

Kelce, wearing a Sixers T-shirt, made surprise appearances during the game to watch the Birds with faraway fans, singing “Fly, Eagles Fly” and doing the Eagles chant with fans.

He’s known for his stints as a celebrity bartender in Sea Isle City, and he took his show on the road Sunday, bartending at a local bar in Santa Monica, the Britannia Pub, which is a hub for Eagles and Penn State fans during the year.

He also stopped by The Garage on Motor to watch the game and take photos with Birds fans. Kelce’s appearance was met with a lot of fanfare.

Kelce loves a Monday Night Football side quest. He partied with Bills fans at MetLife Stadium and of course had a blast in his return to Lincoln Financial Field. The Rams face the Dolphins on Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.

