Jill Biden will be back in South Philly tomorrow.

It was around this same time just last month, the First Lady was at Citizens Bank Park as part of a pediatric cancer awareness event she spearheaded in advance of the Phillies game against the Nationals on Sept. 9.

This time, she’ll take in some Sunday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field when the Eagles host the Cowboys. Prior to the game’s 8:20 p.m. kickoff, at around 7:30 p.m., Biden is scheduled to take part in pregame activities alongside cancer patients, survivors, and their families.

The event is in promotion of the Biden Administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative, which for the first time has joined forces with the NFL’s cancer awareness arm, Crucial Catch.

Biden has been a staunch advocate in the fight against cancer, since 1993 after four friends were diagnosed with breast cancer.

