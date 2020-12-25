“The running game’s very important,” Sanders said. “Just getting it started and getting it rolling, it’s gonna open up a lot of stuff for us as a team, and having a quarterback like Jalen where he can use his feet and pull it when he needs to pull it, just attacking the defense, staying on them, being aggressive in the run game I think is going to help us regardless. Whatever we want to do, but it’s still a great team over there, still a good football team, still got NFL players on the team, so nothing’s gonna be easy despite the stats and whatever it is.”