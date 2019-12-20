“Stopping the run,” safety Rodney McLeod said, when asked what he felt the defense needed to do differently this time, in the wake of the 37-10 loss to Dallas on Oct. 20. “That was a problem for us. That’s something they do very well. They’ve been very effective the last few weeks, particularly in this last game, both Ezekiel and the rookie [Tony Pollard]. It’s going to be imperative that we’re good stopping the run, making them one-dimensional, and then getting them behind the sticks early on first, second down. That’s going to be key.”