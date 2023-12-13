Eagles remain in the driver’s seat in the NFC East after a loss to the Cowboys

Even after two ugly losses, the Eagles are still in the driver’s seat in the NFC East.

According to the New York Times’ playoff predictor, the Eagles have a 20% chance at the No. 1 seed and a 70% chance of winning the division going into Week 15.

Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks will present the Eagles with their latest opportunity to clinch a playoff berth. A win would lock them into at least the No. 5 seed in the conference, with the first seed and first-round bye still in play and the NFC East attainable going into the final stretch of games.

Their simplest path to capturing the division is to win the four remaining games on their schedule, which include games against the New York Giants in Week 16 and 18. Doing so would give the Eagles the conference record tiebreaker even if the Dallas Cowboys also win their final four games.

Facing the Seahawks, Giants, Arizona Cardinals, and Giants to close out the season, the Eagles will need to gain a game over the San Francisco 49ers to earn the No. 1 seed. The 49ers play the Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders, and Los Angeles Rams in their final four games.

If the Eagles lose to Seattle, they could still clinch a playoff berth through a handful of convoluted scenarios, most of which involve a few wild-card contenders in other divisions losing. A loss in Seattle would put the Eagles’ division fate in the hands of the Cowboys, though. Dallas has games against the Bills, Dolphins, Lions, and Commanders to close out the season.

Here are the Eagles’ scenarios to clinch:

Eagles win or tie OR Green Bay loss + Atlanta loss or tie + LA Rams loss or tie OR Green Bay loss + Atlanta loss or tie + San Francisco win or tie + Detroit win OR Tampa Bay loss + Minnesota loss or tie + LA Rams loss or tie OR Tampa Bay loss + Minnesota loss or tie + San Francisco win or tie + Detroit win OR Minnesota loss or tie + Atlanta loss or tie + LA Rams loss or tie OR Minnesota loss or tie + Atlanta loss or tie + San Francisco win or tie + Detroit win OR Tampa Bay-Green Bay tie + LA Rams loss or tie OR Tampa Bay-Green Bay tie + San Francisco win or tie + Detroit win

Birdseed

Jason Kelce and Reed Blankenship remained atop their respective position groups through the second round of fan voting for the Pro Bowl. The Eagles’ center and strong safety were each the leading vote-getters for their positions in the first round of voting last week.